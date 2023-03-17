Malawi cyclone Freddy death toll rises to 326 as rescuers find more bodies

President Dr Lazarus Chakwera has described as the worst cyclone disaster as the death toll now stands at 326 from 225 with predictions that the number will reach more than 500 in the coming days as more bodies continue to be found under rubble of devastated homes and places.

Commissioner for Disaster Charles Kalemba said the death toll induced by Freddy has risen from 225 to 326 as of Thursday.

Kalemba further disclosed that there are now 317 camps set up to keep 40, 702 households of 183,196 displaced people.

He said 115 has been set as toll free number for rescue and support.

Kalemba said this as more bodies were being recovered in Manja (Three Ways) as Malawi Defence Force (MDF) soldiers joined by community members continue with the search.

As of Thursday afternoon, according to eye witnesses, nine bodies were retrieved from the debris from shattered buildings as well as mud.

“We are likely to find more bodies underneath because so many places remain uncleared,” said Charles Phinifolo, one of the young men that have been helping to search the bodies since disaster struck.

Thursday afternoon several officials from the Blantyre District Council as well as Blantyre City Council (BCC) accompanied by Malawi Police Service officers also visited the scene of the incident.

Meanwhile, hundreds of people from surrounding areas have been flocking to the area to appreciate the damage caused.

