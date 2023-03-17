Zambia aids Malawi cyclone victims

Lusaka has sent assorted donations for Malawi cyclone Freddy survivors and the items arrived in Lilongwe on Friday morning.

The donated assorted items including food, tents, chlorine and sanitary kits towards victims of Tropical Cyclone Freddy which has claimed over 300 lives and displaced over 40 000 households in the Southern Region.

They arrived in Zambia’s Airforce aircraft.

The Zambian High Commissioner to Malawi Panji Kaunda presented the first batch of the donation at Kamuzu International Airport.

He said a significant lot of bulky items such as maize will be shipped by road.

Receiving the donation, Minister of Health Khumbize Kandodo Chiponda hailed the support saying it is a symbol of unity between the two countries.

She also said that Zambia has committed to send helicopters and personnel to help in the rescue missions.

