Dodma says K7m kapenta purchase is farce

Officials from the Department of Disaster Management Affairs (Dodma) say it is not true that the government has bought K200 million worth of fish called kapenta from Tanzania

This follows social media reports which said DoDMA sourced the small fish from Tanzania without following proper public procurement procedures.

Commissioner for Disaster Charles Kalemba said the department only purchased K7 million worth of the relish locally.

Kalemba said Dodma follows normal procurement processes and that the supplier is accredited by Public Procurement and Disposal of Assets Authority.

Kalemba explained that ordinarily Dodma is supposed to purchase beans for the victims but with incessant rains a decision was made to buy relish that can be prepared easily.

Said Kalemba: “The K7 million that we have used translate to 500 bags of Kapenta. In fact the funds haven’t been paid yet, it’s just a framework agreement.”

Kalemba has since appealed to the public to desist from spreading fake rumours saying they have the potential to discourage potential well wishers or donors from supporting government efforts.

