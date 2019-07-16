Luanar students take to the streets for protests against tuition fees hike

Dozens of students from Lilongwe University of Agriculture and Natural Resources (Luanar) Bunda Campus on Monday took to the streets to protest against increases in university fees.

The concerned Luanar students argue that the institutions’ administration decision to raise tuition fees from K360 000 per year to as high as K420 000 effective November 2019 “is unjustifiable as the college has not resolved the students’ grievances such as poor access to water, poor learning conditions, dirty and sub-standard toilets”.

The students through their secretary Tarezio Kalundi say many cannot afford the new fees.

They blocked the road to Mitundu Trading Centre near the institution’s main entrance forcing police to fire teargas canisters to disperse them.

But the Luanar students have vowed to continue holding protests.

Kalundi said there is no relevance of fee hike.

“We also have poor learning conditions, hence there is no relevance of fees hike as we are not guaranteed of better access to such services,” said Kalundi.

The students demand the institution’s administration to address them on their grievances and not through a memo.

