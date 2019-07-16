Luanar students take to the streets for protests against tuition fees hike

July 16, 2019 Wanga Gwede - Nyasa Times 1 Comment

Dozens of students from Lilongwe University of Agriculture and Natural Resources (Luanar) Bunda Campus on Monday took to the streets to protest against increases in university fees.

Students at Luanar hold demo

The concerned Luanar students argue that the institutions’ administration  decision to raise tuition fees from K360 000 per year  to as high as K420 000 effective November 2019 “is unjustifiable as the college has not resolved the students’ grievances such as poor  access to water, poor learning conditions, dirty and sub-standard toilets”.

The students through their secretary Tarezio Kalundi say many cannot afford the new fees.

They blocked the road to Mitundu Trading Centre near the institution’s main entrance forcing police to fire teargas canisters to disperse them.

But the Luanar students have vowed to continue holding protests.

Kalundi said there is no relevance of fee hike.

“We also have poor learning conditions, hence there is no relevance of fees hike as we are not guaranteed of better access to such services,” said Kalundi.

The students demand the institution’s administration to address them on their grievances and not through a memo.

Vinjenje
Guest
Vinjenje

Kanyama Phiri should retire.He has ran out of steam.

2 hours ago