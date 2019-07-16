Tilitonse Foundation calls for active citizenship in governance

Local Grant making facility, Tilitonse Foundation has urged non state actors that focus on urban governance projects to emphasize on financial prudence to ensure that funds achieve their intended purpose.

Tilitonse Foundation Director, Alipo Nyondo made the remarks on Monday at a post grant award workshop in Lilongwe.

“We have provided 78,000 Euros (over K66.3 million) to each of the five grantees to implement projects that uphold urban governance principles by following the government protocols and thematic call that we have set up,” explained Nyondo.

Nyondo stated that they vetted the capabilities and capacity of the organizations to effectively implement the projects and will continue to monitor the progress on the ground.

Tilitonse Foundation Chief Executive Officer, Robert White said they are focusing on three areas namely institutional change, local governance and strengthening citizen activeness.

“We want to engage citizens to own urban governance and management, to start demanding services that will address their needs and engage duty bearers to deliver the services they require as citizens,” said White.

Civil Society Organization Nutrition Alliance (CISONA) National Coordinator, Bessie Ndovi expressed gratitude upon receiving the grant, saying it would help them enhance citizen engagement amongst city dwellers.

“We want to enhance dialogue and relationship between the city council officials and the residents in the urban settings of Zomba to ensure that citizens are involved in implementation of activities,” she said.

Find Your Feet Executive Director, Chimwemwe Soko, said with the funding they had received, they hope to address waste management issues in Mzuzu by appealing with stakeholders and the city council.

Tilitonse Foundation is a locally registered grant making facility which was established in 2016 to take over the role that the Tilitonse Pogramme played from 2011 to 2017.

