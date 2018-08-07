Lucius Banda and Zembani Band to invade South Africa with Crimes

After a long time since ‘Soldier’ Lucius Banda visited Durban, South Africa with a music tour, people living in the area will this year have a chance to watch the Malawian celebrated music legend as it is revealed that he is set to perform in South Africa,Johannesburg and Durban later August and first week September.

Speaking in an interview one of the organizers that are taking ‘Crimes’ album tour to South Africa, Sam Mwale, revealed that Lucius Banda and Zembani Band will perform across Johannesburg at selected places.

“We ve planned three shows for Johannesburg starting from 31st August at Mix Lounge in Randburg, 5th Selkirk Avenue, Blairgowrie, Randburg ,2194.(behind taxi rank) ,@Mix its new club in town managed by Dj tabs the African Mixer a Malawian.It has two VIP rooms and secured place ,Saturday he will invades Brits af Nyanya’s pub, juction of Malibongwe & Pelindaba roads, (opposite Sasol garage).

“Then he will wrap up Johannesburg shows with Tijuca cafe on Sunday on 2nd September, at Marcia & oppenheimer Ave, Bruma 2026, Johannesburg.(next to Nandos Bruma) ,The club well known for hosting different artists from Malawi. The club which is owned by Steve Phombeya”, revealed Sam.

After Johannesburg, Lucius Banda will be heading to Durban for another series of performances in early September, as revealed by the organizers.

“First week September Lucius banda, Sam Smack, Nepman and Zembani band will invade Durban after long time , people have been asking for their presence in the oceanic city. First show will be on 8th September at Cool Runngings, At 49 Minle street, Durban CBD (next to ICC Arena durban)Then last show in Durban will be on 9th September at Kings Bar, 63/64 New market street, Silvergren, Chatsworth, Durban,”explains Sam.

For All the shows entry fee is R100 at door except Tijuca show entry fee is at R150. Johannesburg shows people can contact HSM entertainment (whatspp)+27739490010).Nyanyazi’s pub people can reach Yamikani on +27843290472/+27642130891.All durban shows contact Frank Petros on +2770776763.Those who want to book VIP rooms in advance at @MiX lounge can aswell contact HSM entertainment..

