DPP, Pioneer ask court to dismiss K145m case over ‘locus standi’: YAS argues it has ‘sufficient interest’

Malawi’s ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and Pioneer Investments—a firm suspected to have fraudulently supplied food rations at Malawi Police — on Monday submitted to the High Court in Blantyre to dismiss the K145 million case because the petitioner, Youth and Society (YAS) has no locus standi [sufficient interest].
The K145 million issue came to light in June following a leaked Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) investigation report which showed that Pioneer Investment Limited made an abortive interest claim of K466 million and deposited the controversial K145 million into the DPP bank account at Standard Bank whose sole signatory is President Peter Mutharika
PI Limited deposited the funds in the DPP account immediately after getting a K2.7 billion payment for an MPS food rations contract.
The K145 million is suspected to be part of proceeds of payment which ACB has been investigating.
In their arguments lawyers representing DPP and Pioneer Investments- Chancy Gondwe and Frank Mbeta , respectively argued that Mzuzu-based YAS led by Charles Kajoloweka, is not in a position to sue both parties on behalf of Malawians as per the Constitution.
“The law gives powers to the Attorney General and ACB to prosecute and be prosecuted on behalf of Malawians. Giving such powers to every organisation in the country will create chaos. Yas has not demonstrated how it has suffered by the issue at hand,” Gondwe said.
But lawyer Bright Theu represent YAS, argued that the civil society organisations (CSO) has every right to proceed with the case as it is representing the welfare of Malawians.
Theu told the court that the Attorney General is in a compromised situation hence, cannot competently represent Malawians as he is part of the governing DPP.
“Which Attorney General are we talking about? The same Attorney General who is the Member of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) which has been sued? The same Attorney General who committed the government to paying a loan the second defendant got from CDH Bank when we paid the full contract price of the contract?” he queried.
While the matter continues in court, DPP’s announced on Saturday that it will refund the funds deposited into its bank account after State House initially described the K145 million as a normal donation
Making the announcement about refunding the money, DPP spokesperson Nicholas Dausi said the party felt it right to have the money returned because of what he called a “public misunderstanding”.
He said: “In the interest of transparency, the account was opened to save funds for purchasing the party’s regional headquarters. All payments from this account were made to purchase the party headquarters and meet other party expenses. No money went to the President personally or any other official of the party.”
Malawi Law Society (MLS) president Alfred Majamanda has argued that DPP’s move is an admission of wrongdoing; hence, the party wants to show remorse by giving back the money.
Majamanda called for the graft-busting body to institute an investigation and get to the bottom of the matter.
“It [DPP’s gesture] is an indication that they have indeed realised that the money might be as a result of corrupt activities so they don’t want to be associated with that. At which point, it also means that the ACB ought to get to the bottom of it to find out how one could give such kind of a donation to a [political] party.
“The return of the funds may also be, as it happens in other criminal matters, where you return funds in order to reduce the wrongdoing; to reduce the culpability in order to have a lesser sentence. It might also be a way of indicating that they know that there was wrongdoing in that, but they want to show remorse by giving back the money,” said Majamanda in quotes reported by the local press.
Meanwhile, High Court Judge Jack N’riva has adjourned the K145 million court case to next Monday.
Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :
Bright,umatiyimilira ndipo sukunama the office of the Attorney General is indeed in a compromise state….taonani even a ACB Mmene anapangira nkhani za chaponda ,poyamba amati sapanga appeal koma after ma bungwe ngati anuwa atayankhula they said tipanganga koma pa nkhani ziwiri zokha osati zonse koma a Malawi atha kuona kuti kuyambira pajapa mpaka pano a ACB sakufuna kupanga move the courts meaning anangoyankhapo kuti azizilitse mitima ya a Malawi……..thieves..!!Bright usasiyire pamenepo please utengetso court order ya search warrant kuti ma bank accounts onse ama ministers asechedwe so that ngati kunalowa ma cheque or ndalama kuchokera kwa ma company amene anapanga… Read more »
Courts in Malawi WILL NEVER EVER pass judgement against an Indian. Over and over Malawian politicians from ruling party have been accomplices with Indians in stealing and looting public money, and now even from the Police itself, but the Courts always either dismiss the cases or find the Indians and their fellow Malawian accomplices NOT GUILTY.
As examples – Georrge Chaponda and Tayoub!
Now Arthur Peter Mutharika and Kareem!
Sorry Malawians as they English say ” we have no BALLS”.
Lawyers defending Mbava, zomvetsa chisoni, DPP is not a suspect, they have agreed that they had the money and are willing to return the money. Guilty as charged.
Start the discussion…AAmangidwe basi anthuwa ndiakuba, Attorney General mbava, ACB director mbava, a president anthu mbava, Vice president wanthuso kubera mavoti mbavaso, first lady mbava, police Inspector General murderer. Malawi ndimwayi kumadziwa zinthu ngati zimenezo anthuwa akulamula ndekuti komwe amabisako zadzadza zayamba kuonekera, kuululika. tiyamike Mulungu chifukwa chotigwilila ntchito youlula mbava zimenezi. akanakhala mayiko ena atachotsedwa kale kale, koma potindimalawi opusa abatiberabe.
Dear Mr Mbeta
YAS has sufficient interest in this matter just as any Malawian has, what kind of interest are you taking about
Mwayambapo Njomba?