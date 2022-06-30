Lucius Banda clarifies Wendy, Mlaka’s trip to US

Music icon Lucius Banda has hit back at allegations that he sidelined Nepman on a trip to US to perform during Malawi’s 58th Independence Anniversary.

Malawi attained independence on July 6, 1964.

However, Banda who is also President Lazarus Chakwera’s advisor on youth and culture, said the three were invited by a US promoter to perform in US not as Zembani Band.

This follows former Nepman promoter Kabol accusing the music legend of sidelining Malawi’s celebrated reggae and dancehall artist.

Reads Banda’s statement posted on his Facebook Page: “I wanted to clarify the misconception which has been created by one of Zembani Band haters.

“A promoter invited three musicians, Lucius Banda, Wendy Harawa and Mlaka Maliro. They did not invite Zembani Band as it is being suggested.

“Here in the USA a band has been organised to back all of us. That’s why you have noticed that even the band leader Sam Smak has not travelled with us.”

He said Kabol should have found out before accusing him of sidelining Nepman.

“However, this is not the first time Mr Kabol has come in to say a lot of negative issues about us. I know he knows the truth but just loves to portray us negatively,” Banda said.

He also said his son Jonny has made the trip to take care of his health.

Meanwhile, the statement has been welcomed by the musician’s fans saying it has put to rest the wild allegations.

Reads a reaction from a fan Thom Mkuluzado Banda: “Thanks for your explanation. I was also thinking what’s wrong with Soja. The story we heard was the whole Zembani Band is in America. Well explained my brother. Enjoy representing Malawi.”

Member of Parliament Ezekiel Peter Ching’oma said sarcastically: “I don’t know the issue, but I am unapologetically with you Soja.”

Social commentator Kimu Kamawu also said: “You didn’t wrong anyone. For those that want their artist to go to the States should organise a trip for them. Enjoy your stay out there.”

Another fan George Manjolo advised Lucius Banda to have ignored the allegations.

“Take it cool Soldier Lucius. You know in Malawi people also want to plant divisions amongst good friends and neighbours. Those who spread false and negative stories don’t benefit anything at all. Keep up the good work.”

