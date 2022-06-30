Global Water Partnership-Malawi banks on govt’s political will to achieve SDG 6 on clean water and sanitation

June 30, 2022 Watipaso Mzungu - Nyasa Times Be the first to comment

Global Water Partnership-Malawi says it is banking hopes on the political will the current administration has demonstrated towards pursuit for the sixth Sustainable Development Goal (SDG 6) attainment.

SDG 6 advances access to clean water and sanitation for all by 2030. Malawi is one of the countries, which have made minimal progress towards achievement of the goal.

Speaking on the sidelines of the stakeholder consultation workshop for the Global Water Leadership Programme in Lilongwe on Wednesday, Global Water Partnership-Malawi Programme Coordinator, Deborah Muheka, said Malawi has not invested enough resources in the sector.

Participants to the stakeholder consultation workshop for the Global Water Leadership Programme posing for photo–Photo by Watipaso Mzungu

However, Muheka observed that the President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera’s government has demonstrated adequate political will to address the gaps.

“For us to be on track, we need to invest in the water resources management. This investment must come from different angles: the government, private sector and development partners. We have just started the process today and together with the government, we are moving forward to address the challenges in the sector,” she said.

Director of Planning in the Ministry of Water and Sanitation, Dr. Max Wengawenga, said Malawi Government needs over K1 billion to tackle disparities in access to clean water and sanitation by 2030.

Wengawenga appealed to the private sector and development partners to support any efforts that the Malawi Government is undertaking to ensure that every citizen has access to clean water and sanitation.

