Lumbadzi Anti-Political Violence Committee formed to prevent electoral violence in Lilongwe

In their pursuit for a non-violence September 16, 2025, General Elections, stakeholders in Lilongwe City Lumbadzi Constituency have agreed to form an ‘Anti-Political Violence Committee’ to prevent and mitigate political violence.

The stakeholders made the resolution at a meeting the National Initiative for Civic Education (NICE) Public Trust organized with financial assistance from the European Union (EU).

One of the participants, Felix Mwaungulu, emphasized the need to build a network of key players from the grassroots level who can sacrifice their resources and skills to prevent and mitigate political violence.

“I propose that this committee should bring together representatives from contesting political parties, government agencies, such as the Malawi Police Service, and the civil society, who will be sharing information and coordinate anti-violence efforts. This committee should involve a multi-faceted approach, including research public awareness campaigns, and community engagement to tame violence,” said Mwaungulu, who represented Centre for Social Concern (CfSC).

Speaking earlier, the Station Executive Committee (SEC) chairperson, Andrew Banda, attributed the escalation of electoral violence to inflammatory language some politicians use during public rallies.

Banda also condemned the tendency by ‘seasoned politicians’ to employ the youth to perpetrate violence against their contenders.

In his remarks, the Lumbadzi Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC), Dennis Banda, stressed that community involvement is key in preventing electoral violence before, during and after elections.

Banda therefore supported the proposal to create the anti-violence committee, expressing law enforcers’ commitment to working collaborating with the clergy, local leaders, civil society organizations, and community members to promote peaceful participation in the electoral process and address any potential conflicts.

“The need for political parties, civil society, community leaders and the police to collaborate in addressing potential violence ahead of the upcoming general elections cannot be overemphasized. I believe that through this joint effort, we should be able to develop and implement strategies that will help prevent and mitigate election-related violence and ensure a peaceful electoral process,” he said.

NICE District Programmes Officer for Lilongwe Urban, Hajira Ali, expressed disappointment with the proliferation of electoral misinformation and disinformation, lamenting that this is undermining efforts to achieve peaceful General Elections.

Ali added that false information and fake news are some of the factors triggering political violence in communities.

