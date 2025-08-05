Luthando Holdings Set to Launch Game-Changing Electric Motorcycles for Kabaza Operators

In a bold step towards cleaner, cheaper, and smarter urban transport, Luthando Holdings Limited is finalizing a dealership deal that will bring electric motorcycles specifically designed for Kabaza operators to Malawi.

Announcing the development on social media, Hendrix Laher, CEO of Luthando Holdings, said the company is working with partners to seal the deal next week in Nairobi, Kenya.

“Another dealership loading for electric motorcycles za Kabaza—environmentally friendly, no smoke, no petrol hassles. Charging systems basi. Kabaza will now move better and cheaper,” Laher posted.

According to Laher, the electric motorcycles will be sold at a very affordable price, even lower than what Kabaza riders currently pay for petrol-powered bikes. This is expected to ease pressure on operators struggling with rising fuel costs and maintenance expenses.

Laher revealed that Mr. Khan, a key partner in the negotiations, is currently finalizing the terms of the agreement before flying to Nairobi.

“We are Luthando Holdings Limited—The Pride of Malawi,” Laher declared.

He also acknowledged the Malawian Government’s key role in supporting the dealership, highlighting the public-private partnership as a model for driving innovation and sustainable development in the transport sector.

The electric motorcycles are expected to revolutionize the Kabaza industry by cutting operational costs, reducing air pollution, and modernizing Malawi’s urban mobility.

As the country continues to grapple with fuel price volatility and environmental concerns, Luthando’s move is being seen as a major win for both the economy and the planet.

