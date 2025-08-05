Chakwera, Mumba Storm Nkhata Bay, Promise More Development for the North

President Lazarus Chakwera and his running mate Engineer Vitumbiko Mumba sent Nkhata Bay into a frenzy as they addressed thousands of supporters in different areas in the district, vowing to continue delivering meaningful development to the district and the northern region.

The energetic rally—filled with song, dance, and bold promises—came as part of the Malawi Congress Party’s campaign trail ahead of the September 16 presidential elections.

“Nkhata Bay is not forgotten. We are building schools, hospitals, roads, and empowering farmers. This is just the beginning,” said Chakwera, reaffirming his administration’s commitment to equitable development across the country.

Engineer Mumba, receiving a hero’s welcome in his home region, expressed deep gratitude for being selected as Chakwera’s running mate.

“This is not just an honour—it’s a responsibility. I will work day and night alongside President Chakwera to make sure the north rises with the rest of Malawi,” Mumba declared.

The crowd roared in approval as Traditional Authority Zilakoma VII praised the government’s track record, citing maize relief during hard times, youth loans under NEEF, and major infrastructure projects.

Nkhata Bay South legislator Ken Zikhale Ng’oma described Chakwera as a unifier and visionary, thanking him for picking a northern running mate and recognizing the region’s potential.

“Choosing Mumba shows that Chakwera believes in inclusive leadership. This is not politics of convenience—it is politics of purpose,” said Zikhale.

Regional Chairperson Chavula reminded the gathering of Nkhata Bay’s deep-rooted ties to the Malawi Congress Party, noting that MCP’s first Secretary General, the late Aleke Banda, was from the district.

“This district is MCP’s heartbeat. The President has delivered, and the people are ready to reward him,” he said confidently.

Chakwera and Mumba’s visit to Nkhata Bay marked a high point in their northern tour, sending a strong signal that the north remains central to their 2025 development vision.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :