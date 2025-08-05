Mumba Secures New Rice Market in Botswana, Calls on Malawians to Grow More

Minister of Trade and Industry Vitumbiko Mumba, who is also running mate to President Lazarus Chakwera in the upcoming September 16 elections, has announced a major breakthrough: Botswana is ready to start importing Malawi’s Kilombero rice.

Speaking at a campaign rally in Chintheche, Nkhata Bay, Mumba revealed that a high-level delegation from his ministry will travel to Botswana at the end of this month to finalize trade talks that will open the rice export market for Malawians.

“Let me break the news today: When Botswana’s President, Duma Boko, recently visited Malawi, he tasted our Kilombero rice. Just two days later, I received a call from Botswana’s Minister of Trade saying their President was impressed and wants Malawi’s rice to be sold in Botswana,” Mumba said, as the crowd cheered.

“The market is there now. All we need is to grow more rice and take advantage of this opportunity.”

Mumba emphasized that the deal is a direct result of the government’s diplomatic and trade efforts, and added that the development would create more jobs and boost rural incomes.

“This is not just about trade—it’s about creating employment for our people. With more demand, more hands will be needed in the fields, in processing, and in transportation,” he said.

The announcement adds weight to the Chakwera-Mumba campaign narrative that their leadership is opening doors for Malawians both at home and beyond borders.

