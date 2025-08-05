Over 20,000 Jobs Coming as Mpatamanga Hydropower Project Takes Off—PPPC

Over 20,000 jobs are expected to be created during the construction of the much-anticipated Mpatamanga Hydroelectric Power Plant, according to the Public Private Partnership Commission (PPPC).

Speaking to Nyasa Times, PPPC Chief Executive Officer Patrick Kabambe said both skilled and unskilled workers will benefit as the massive energy project gets underway.

“We’re currently relocating people from the project area, and all resources are in place. Construction will begin once successful bidders are confirmed,” Kabambe said.

The Mpatamanga project, structured under a public-private partnership with the government holding a 30% stake, is set to be a game-changer in boosting Malawi’s energy supply and unlocking growth—particularly in the mining and industrial sectors.

The project has received a significant funding injection of $350 million from the World Bank, with additional backing from key international partners including Total Energies, IFC, EDF, Norfund, and British International Investment.

Kabambe stressed that beyond energy generation, the project will create a ripple effect across the economy.“This is not just about electricity. It’s about job creation, industrial growth, and sustainable development,” he said.

Once completed, the Mpatamanga Hydropower Plant is expected to significantly reduce electricity shortages, stabilize the grid, and power Malawi’s ambition to become a competitive economy in the region.

