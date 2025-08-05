Exit Gunda, enter Chiwalo as FAM General Secretary

The Football Association of Malawi (FAM) has appointed Abdul Chiwalo as the new General Secretary.

This follows the expiry of contract for Alfred Gunda who has served FAM as General Secretary for the past eight years. Before becoming FAM GS, Gunda was a member of FAM Executive Committee but also served as General Secretary for Northern Region Football Association (NRFA).

Chiwalo’s appointment is effective August 18, 2025. He is an ACCA Chartered Accountant and holds a Master’s Degree in Financial Management, a Master’s Degree in Economic Policy, and a Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting.

Prior to this appointment, Chiwalo served as Management Accountant at Malawi Energy Regulation Authority (MERA) and is former Chairperson for Eastern Region Football Association (ERFA).

In an official communique issued by FAM President, Fleetwood Haiya, the president welcomes Chiwalo and extends gratitude to Gunda.

“The Executive Committee of FAM has unanimously appointed Mr Abdul Chiwalo as new General Secretary following my proposal as FAM President, in accordance with the provisions of our statutes.

“I wish to extend sincere gratitude to Mr Gunda for his unwavering dedication and invaluable contribution to the transformation of football in Malawi. We shall continue to draw from his wealth of experience and knowledge, and we wish him the very best in his future endeavours,” writes Haiya.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :