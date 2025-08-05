DPP-AFORD Alliance Put to Test as Candidates Clash in Mzuzu

The much-publicized electoral alliance between the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and the Alliance for Democracy (AFORD) is being put to the test, as candidates from the two parties are set to face off in several constituencies—raising questions about the strength and unity of the coalition.

A prime example is in Mzuzu City North Constituency, where AFORD’s Paul Nthambazale Nyirenda is going head-to-head against DPP’s Yolanda Ngwira for the parliamentary seat, despite both parties pledging to work together in the September 16 polls.

Speaking to MIJ Online, Nthambazale, who is AFORD’s Deputy Secretary General, downplayed the tension, stating that their alliance is focused on electing a joint presidential candidate—Peter Mutharika—not necessarily fielding joint parliamentary or local government candidates.

“There’s no confusion,” he said. “Those contesting for MP or councillor positions were already briefed. This is a presidential alliance, not a blanket agreement on every seat.”

Nthambazale added that while candidates are free to compete for parliamentary seats, they are united in one message to voters: vote Peter Mutharika for president.

As AFORD and DPP gear up for the September 16 elections under a shared presidential banner, the real challenge now lies in how well they manage internal competition—and whether the alliance can survive the heat of ground-level politics.

