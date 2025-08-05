ESCOM Hands Over New Homes to Families Affected by Power Project in Mwanza

The Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi (ESCOM) on Tuesday handed over seven newly built houses to families displaced by the Mozambique-Malawi Interconnection Project (MOMA) in Mwanza District.

The handover ceremony was held at Kagonamwake Village under Traditional Authority Ntchache. These houses are part of a larger effort, with ESCOM building a total of 47 homes under the project’s Resettlement Action Plan.

The MOMA project—set to go live later this year—will allow Malawi to tap into an initial 50 megawatts of electricity from Mozambique, boosting grid stability and improving power reliability nationwide.

Chief Public Relations and Communications Officer Pilirani Phiri says the gesture underscores ESCOM’s commitment to responsible development by ensuring communities affected by major infrastructure works are not left behind but properly resettled and supported.