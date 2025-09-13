LWB Commissions Water Bottling Plant

Lilongwe Water Board (LWB), one of Malawi’s State Enterprises, has commissioned a state-of-the-art water bottling plant, which has already started producing its new brand, Dzalanyama Water.

Speaking during the launch, LWB Executive Board Chairperson, Inkosi ya Makhosi M’mbelwa V, described the project as a dream come true and a fulfillment of reforms the company committed to President Dr. Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera.

“As you may recall, in 2020 we embarked on a reform program with several focus areas. One of these was the bottled water plant. Today, we are proud to witness the fruits of that vision as our product officially hits the market,” he said.

He emphasized that the initiative was entirely funded by the Board’s own resources.

“This is a very big achievement for us because the project has been financed from our own revenues and savings, without any external loans. This means we can now reinvest in other projects,” M’mbelwa said.

The chairperson further explained that the new venture adds another revenue stream to strengthen LWB’s core business of water supply while also giving Malawians access to a high-quality bottled water product.

“We know that some products on the market have not met the required standards. With our entry, Malawians can now enjoy safe, high-quality water,” he added.

Comptroller of Statutory Corporations, Peter Simbani, hailed the development as a major milestone.

“This is a clear demonstration of how public sector reforms can deliver. LWB committed to establishing a bottling plant as part of its reform areas, and today they have delivered on that promise,” he said.

LWB is among the few State Enterprises that consistently declare dividends to Government Account Number One, further cementing its reputation as a successful and accountable institution.

