‘Vote for the development conscious candidates’ – UTM ward councillor

An aspiring ward councillor for Bangwe-Namiyango ward in Blantyre, Elupher Mvula Banda has asked voters for the forthcoming September 16 tripartite elections to vote for candidates who are development conscious regardless of the financial and physical disabilities status.

Speaking to the journalists in Blantyre on Friday, Mvula said she has noted that people with disabilities and poor financial status have been sidelined during the ongoing campaign trails in various areas of Blantyre.

Mvula, who is an aspiring ward councillor under the United Transformation Movement ( UTM), said her campaign journey hasn’t been easy as she has been sidelined due to her physical disability and financial status.

” People haven’t been turning out in large numbers during my rallies. They have been telling me in the face that they can’t attend my rallies because I don’t give out handouts. Others have been saying that a people with disabilities have nothing to offer as far as the development of this area is concerned, ” she said

According to Mvula, the chiefs and other leaders in her ward have been showing negligence to give her space and time for her campaign rallies because of her financial and physical disability status.

” For example, when I recently asked them to provide with me a ground and time for my rallies, they said it would not be possible because others have already booked for the places and left a cash of 100,000 or whereabout for handouts, ” she said

Mvula further disclosed that the authorities have shifted her last campaign rally to Sunday, the day the campaign period would have been closed.

” They have been making every efforts not to give me space and time just to frustrate me because of my status,” claimed Mvula.

On the other hand, Mvula disclosed that her party hasn’t been forthcoming in supporting her campaign trial, claiming due her physical disability status.

Mvula highlighted that the area has high levels of child marriages due to poverty and school dropout rates, no health centre, potable water and sanitation facilities, skills development programs among others.

” My vision is to address all these challenges as along time resident of this area but the culture of handouts and stereotype is remains the major factor,” she said

Efforts to talk to UTM publicity secretary Felix Njawala on the side of the story proved futile as his phone went un answered for several attempts.

In a separate interview, the executive director for the federation of disability organizations in Malawi(FEDOMA) Simeon Munde said a large number of people with disabilities have been facing numerous challenges during their campaign trial, saying the development has led some of them to drop out of the race.

” It is a fact that there is still a mindset change factor regarding people with disabilities in the country despite efforts to address it. People still regard that we cannot make a good leadership in our societies. Its time we change this mindset and start regarding people with disabilities as the development agents as well,” he said

Records from the Malawi electoral commission (MEC) shows that over 70 people with disabilities are contesting for various positions during this years’ September, 16 tripartite elections.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :