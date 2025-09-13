CSEC angered! rebukes ministry for abrupt decisions undermining education

From recurring abrupt decisions to the latest sudden reversal of a school reopening directive, the Civil Society Education Coalition (CSEC) expressed its utter dismay at the confusion the Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education has instigated with such rapid shifts.

At an impromptu press conference in Lilongwe, CSEC Executive Director Benedicto Kondowe condemned the ministry, more especially for abruptly reversing its own school reopening directive, saying the decision confused leaners, parents and other stakeholders.

On Thursday, the ministry had announced schools would reopen on 15 September, 2025, but withdrew the directive within hours, reverting to the original date of 22 September.

Kondowe bluntly stated that this incident reflects a recurring pattern of abrupt and poorly managed decisions in the education sector.

“From the last-minute cancellation of teacher salary harmonization meetings to inconsistent directives on summer classes, and even past circulars that authorized hidden costs such as additional levies of MK1,000.00 despite the policy of free primary education,” he said.

Kondowe added these practices undermine public trust, destabilize school planning, and weaken confidence in government leadership.

He then urged the ministry to adopt thoughtful, transparent, and consultative decision-making that safeguards the stability of the education system.

“Education is the foundation of Malawi’s future.

“It must be protected not by abrupt reversals, but by careful, progressive, and responsible leadership that places learners, families, and teachers at the center,” Kondowe said.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :