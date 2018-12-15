Mable Khonje dominates Malawi press after Europe’s Bullet Models deal

Netherlands-based Malawian model and former Miss Malawi beauty queen organiser Mable Ameera Khonje has gotten a lot of media attention in Malawi after being signed by one of the top casting agencies in Europe, Bullet Models.

Mable Banda: Now a professional model in Europe

Both daily newspapers in Malawi on Friday reported about the Malawian model‘s story.

“Model Mable lands deal in Netherlands,” was the headline of the flagship newspaper, the Daily Times, which reported that Mable is overwhelmed that she has been signed by Bullet Models which is a service oriented modelling and casting agency, specialised in commercials and advertising photography.

The Nation published a story under the headline, “Europe’s Bullet Models signs Mabel Khonje,” which reported that the signing means the agency will be representing Khonje for clients seeking her services.

Both papers quoted a letter from the agency to Khonje, which reads: “Welcome at Bullet Models. Our casting director looked at your profile and from now on, you have been officially admitted to our data base. This means that we will represent you at our clients and that they can find your set card on our site.”

It further states: “When we receive an order that we think might fit you, we will immediately contact you but it is not unlikely that we call you next week for an assignment.”

So far, the agency, has listed Khonje as one of it models on its website www.bulletmodels.nl.

And speaking to Nyasa Times in an interview on Saturday from her Amsterdam base, Khonje said she was “delighted”with the development.

“I am lucky to be finally recognised on the international scale, it’s not easy,” said Khonje who last year launched a lipstick label Doll Mabel

“Out of thousands of models who auditioned, I am glad I got selected. I don’t take this for granted,” Mable told Nyasa Times.

She explained that she was spotted by one of the scouts she has been doing freelance modelling.

Mable then sent her profile and the agency was satisfied with her modelling features.

The clients of the Bullet Models include Addidas, T-Mobile,Postnl, Carlsberg, Calve, Emirates, Phillips, L’Oreal and deBijenkorf. Others are Lufthansa, Libresse and MTV.

Born Mabel Banda on 10 August 1983 in Zimbabwe, she comes from Mitawa Village, Traditional Authority (T/A) Tambala in Mayani, Dedza. She is married to Sanderson Khonje and is a mother to two sons.

She did part of her primary school education at Alfred Beit International School in Harare, Zimbabwe before going to Lilongwe Girls Primary School. She later went to Dedza Girls Islamic Secondary School after which she attended Malawi College of Accountancy and Varsity College in Pretoria South Africa where she studied accountancy.

Mabel now holds an associate degree in public relations and communications from the University of Wales in Cardiff, attained in 2010.

