Machinga man convicted of armed robbery to serve 11 years

Nanyumbu Second Grade Magistrate’s Court in Machinga has convicted and sentenced 40 Year old Pichesi Kasalang’ombe to 11 years and 7 months Imprisonment with Hard Labour (IHL) for armed robbery.

State Prosecutor Constable Gift Kalamula told the court that during the night of January 11, 2018, Kasalang’ombe in a company of two others, who are still at large, broke into the house of Estery Khumbanyiwa while armed with panga knives.

He told the court that Khumbanyiwa was wounded by the robbers who robbed her of an Itel cellphone and K25, 000.00 cash.

“Khumbanyiwa was sleeping in her house when she suddenly awakened by a loud bang on the front door of her house and in no time there was light in the house after the criminals switched on their big torch,” the Prosecutor explained.

He said Khumbanyiwa screamed for help once before Kasalang’ombe grabbed her by the neck and told her to stop or else they would kill her.

Kalamula pointed out that the robber demanded money from her but she told them she had no money in her disposal.

He said the “no money response” from the victim forced Kasalang’ombe to hack the victim twice on her right hand.

“As Kasalang’ombe was assaulting Khumbanyiwa, his two friends were busy searching for money until they finally found a small box which contained some cash,” Kalamula added.

As the scuffle was happening; her 9 Year old girl sneaked out of the house and started shouting for help.

M’doma Aliya, the father of Khumbanyiwa was the first to hear the scream and rushed to the scene, According to Kalamula.

He said the other two criminals managed to escape leaving Kasalang’ombe behind who was still busy assaulting Khumbanyiwa.

When Kasalang’ombe saw M’doma, he threw a panda knife on M’doma and missed him by few centimetres.

“Kasalang’ombe and M’doma started fighting and it was at this juncture when Khumbanyiwa regained her strength to help her father to overpower the robber. They managed to tie his legs and hands,” the Prosecutor revealed.

He told the court that the villagers who came to the scene took the Kasalang’ombe to Chikwewo police where he was arrested to answer charges of armed robbery.

Although Kasalang’ombe pleaded not guilty to the charge, Second Grade Magistrate Maxwell Boazi found him guilty and sentenced him to 11 years and 7 months IHL.

Kasalang’ombe hails from Mbundi village, in the area of Traditional Authority (TA) Chikwewo in Machinga district.

The offence Kasalang’ombe committed is contrary to section 301(2) of the penal code

