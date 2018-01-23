Malawi Police arrest man for sexual assault on 2-year-old step-daughter

Malawi Police in Chikwawa are keeping in custody a 27 year old man on suspicion that he defiled his 2 year old step daughter.

The suspect, Eliya Shadreck, was arrested on Monday morning after he allegedly defiled the child on Saturday at Osman Village in the area of Traditional Authority Maseya in the district.

Chikwawa Police Station, Public Relations Officer, Constable Foster Benjamin said that on the day of the incident, Shadreck had just returned home from Bereu Trading Centre and found the victim playing with her elder brother.

“The wife was away in the garden then. We got reports that the step father sent the step son out on an errand before he dragged the child into his bedroom and subsequently defiled her.

“On her return from the garden, the mother got suspicious upon noticing whitish fluid oozing from the daughter’s cloth,” narrated Benjamin.

The police PR further said, matters came to light when the victim’s brother revealed about everything.

“The child was later taken to the hospital and got examined. Medical examination disclosed that she had really been defiled,” indicated Benjamin.

Shadreck has since been charged with defilement which is contrary to section 138 of the penal code and is expected to appear in court soon.

The suspect comes from Chazuka Village in Traditional Authority Chimombo’s in Nsanje District

