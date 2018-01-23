PAC quiz Ministries over K55m audit query on Mutharika’s UN ‘jamboree’

January 23, 2018 Wanga Gwede- Nyasa Times 2 Comments

Controlling officers  in two ministries  told ParliAment’s Public Accounts  Committee (PAC) that they had allocated unauthorised  expenditure amounting to K55 million to finance the expenses for the annual ritual of  the President attending the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA)  in New York in 2015.

Maganga: Says the expenses were spent without Treasury authorisation

President Peter Mutharika had a bloated  delegated of 100 people  for the UNGA 2015 trip and government spend about K500 million in travel and accommodation expenses and allowances.

PAC met two ministries; the Information and Communication  Technology and  Ministry of Industry, Trade and Tourism to scrutinise  and seek clarification on audit queries for the 2015/16 fiscal year won misallocation of expenditures of K46.6 million and K4.9 million respectively, charged  to items not related to UNGA trip.

The controlling officers  used the President’s trip to the UNGA as justification for spending  millions of taxpayers’ funds without seeking the approval of the Secretary to Treasury as the law provides.

“The K46.6 million was spent without Treasury authorisation to finance VVIP [very very important persons, mostly the Presidency] functions  that are mandated to provide,” said  Principal Secretary (PS) for Ministry of Information Erica Maganga.

She said necessary supporting documents such as payment vouchers were issued  and “all accounting procedures were followed.”

The government uses UNGA trip in New York, United States of America to  reward political loyalists, traditional leaders  and other hand-clappers to the ruling  party  and the funds   in question were used to foot expenses for such groups.

Auditor General Stephenson Kamphasa  queried  PS Maganga  why authority was not sought for using the funds.

Maganga said it was not possible to plan for all VVIP functions.

Director of information in the ministry of information Gideon Munthali  said  the unauthorised expenditure in the audit query was on UNGA and  vice president’s local and foreign trips.

While  Secretary for Industry , Trade and Tourism Ken Ndala said the K4.9 million unauthorised expenditure in his ministry was used to facilitate travel for three officers who attended the 2015 UNGA, saying the President  might have requested Trade officials  to travel to New York and they looked at the trip at “short notice.”

Malawians were  infuriated with Mutharika’s having a jamboree delegations  up to 80 per cent did  not add any value to the team’s work at the assembly.

Commentators say there ought to be some measure of accountability and responsibility on the part of Malawi delegates.

Others protested that members of Mutharika’s delegation were using taxpayers’ money to enjoy themselves in New York while Malawians back home where reeling under a heavy tax regime and economic turmoil.

Kantyali Phyiphyiti
Guest
Kantyali Phyiphyiti

Now that this is the situation, what next? Will Mutharika be forced to pay back or who will be responsible for this mess.

3 hours 8 minutes ago
3 hours 8 minutes ago
Kanthiti Mzandu
Guest
Kanthiti Mzandu

Each and every government department is porus kaya Peter akuona ndikukaika watopa ndi ka wine

3 hours 53 minutes ago
3 hours 53 minutes ago

