All star female headliners at Lake of Stars’ Set It Off

Kicking off the return of globally-favored festival in 2018 and marking the 15th anniversary of Lake of Stars (LOS), the festival sets the bar on 27th January with a bold new event dubbed ‘Set It Off’ scheduled to take place at Chancellor College in Zomba.

In an exciting twist, the event has an all star female headliners including Hip Hop artist Rina, Sangie, Lady Pace and Kim of Diamond among others.

“We’ve always represented women onstage and behind the scenes at Lake of Stars, but felt we still had a way to go in showcasing the great female talent in the industry. Set It Off is all about bringing that talent to people in the most exciting way possible,” LOS Set It Off Operations Manager Yolanda Ng’oma told Nyasa Times.

She further described “Set It Off” as both a creative and challenging production.

“The concept takes a gender equality approach to show how both men and women underpin the creative sector. On 27th of January an inclusive roster of artists and a diverse production team will bring the Lake of Stars vibes to Zomba,” Ng’oma added.

Commenting on the venue, she explained: “The university town will host some of the best performers in live music, theatre and poetry from Malawi and beyond. The one day festival is free to enter and open to the general public. LOS is well respected for continuously delivering great quality entertainment with a fresh new approach year after year.”

According to Ng’oma, LOS has lined up a number of festivals for 2018 with some taking place in the United Kingdom specifically London and Glasgow in March.

The event is produced in partnership with Hivos, an organization that seeks new and creative solutions to persistent global problems. Hivos’s mission is to innovate for social change with smart projects in the right places

