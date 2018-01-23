First Lady officially opens two Secondary Schools in Zomba constructed by Save the Children

First Lady Gertrude Mutharika Tuesday retaliated on the need to promote education in the country for continued development

She made the remarks during the official opening of two Community Secondary Schools in Zomba which built by Save the Children at Tillie and Bevlee with sponsorship from two donors, Professor Gerlard Breslauer and Wunderkinder Foundation.

Madam Mutharika pointed out that for the country to develop there was need for concerted efforts by all stakeholders to promote education at all levels.

She expressed gratitude to Save the Children for constructing the two secondary schools whilst calling upon guardians to encourage their children to work hard in class.

“It is sad to note that at this day there are still parents out there who are forcing their children to marry so that they assist the parents once they get married.

This is very unfortunate and normally backfires as when the child marries at a tender age chances are usually high that the marriage will end in divorce whereby she will still come back home and adding more problems to the house,” Mutharika observed.

The First Lady said the construction of the two CDSS has reduced the distance that learners take to travel to school thereby minimizing drop outs that frustrates child education.

“No country can develop without education,” she explained, adding that there is need to invest in girls’ education.

Madam Mutharika called on traditional leaders to ensure that all school going children in the area attends and remain in school to ensure that their right to education is respected.

“Sending these children to school will be a great appreciation to the donors who have constructed these two schools,” the First Lady viewed.

She added that while focusing on the role of chiefs in ensuring that parents don’t force parents into marriages.

The First Lady expressed hope that the two schools would provide quality education that should enable the learners to attain tertiary education.

She handed over the keys to two CDSS to Ministry of Education, Science and Technology marking the official opening of the Secondary Schools.

Save the Children USA Chief Executive Officer, Carolyn Miles commended government and communities in Zomba for supporting the implementation of the project.

She commended Gerlard Breslauer and Wunderkinder Foundation for providing financial support for the construction of the two schools.

Miles the pledged continued support for children initiatives by Save the Children.

Since 2003, Save the Children has so far assisted over 79,000 children in Zomba

