Malawi kicksoff enforcing real-name Simcard registration: All phone users required to register by March 31

January 23, 2018 Osman Faiti -Nyasa Times 6 Comments

Malawi is finally really cracking down on mobile phone real-name registration as  everyone in the country  will be using a real-name registered SIM card in their mobile phone. And Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority (MACRA) is saying that everybody needs to register their SIM with their real names before end of March 31 2018.

Mandatory SIM crad registration starts

SIM is an abbreviation for Subscriber Identity Module. A SIM card is a valuable memory card, which stores all the information on phone, like contact numbers.

The mandatory SimCard registration is aimed at preventing the use of mobile phones for criminal activities.

Macra Communications Officer Clara Mwafulirwa said apart from reduction of criminal activity, sim card registration also enables government to monitor and verify the actual tele-density figures and active lines in the industry thus ensuring that tax revenue from mobile service providers correlated with the data presented by mobile operators

She said the development is in accordance with the Communications Act of 2016 which outlines, among other things, the obligations of consumers and service providers concerning the registration of SIM cards.

“In corroborating with all phone companies in Malawi, MACRA is therefore calling upon the general public to go to their respective phone service providers to have their numbers registered by 31st March, 2018.

“Any number that is not registered by this date will automatically be barred from its network until registration is done,” statement from Macra seen by Nyasa Times says.

The statement further calls upon new subscribers to register their sim cards upon acquisition of their numbers with the service provider.

This, the statement adds, could be done with the Phone Company, distributor, agent or dealers of the electronic communications licensee, authorized to provide or sell generic numbers of sim cards.

Analysts still contend that if successfully implemented, the benefits of SIM card registration could go a long way in creating a safer environment.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Please share this Article if you like Email This Post Email This Post

More From the World

Leave a Reply

6 Comments on "Malawi kicksoff enforcing real-name Simcard registration: All phone users required to register by March 31"

Notify of
avatar
Sort by:   newest | oldest | most voted
Mtondoli Jonazi
Guest
Mtondoli Jonazi
MACRA – just be honest with people and tell them the main reason for this. The reduction of criminal activities and/or terrorism is just a very small cog in the wheel. Yes, to some extent. But it would be great to come out in the open and tell people that you want to be able to track and listen in to their conversations (but you won’t). It’s the only sure way to crack down on dissent and different views especially ones that seem to criticize government. We know how it works. Citizens, here is how this works in a simplified… Read more »
Vote Up-2Vote Down  Reply
4 hours 9 minutes ago
Wa Mafaniso
Guest
Wa Mafaniso

great move

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
5 hours 1 minute ago
Takondwa
Guest
Takondwa

I welcome the move but can’t the service providers also be accepting electronic registration where by the customer will be uploading all necessary documents through a shared link from the service provider in either a pdf document where they can fill and sign or just signing with a pen and scan both side of the ids in a visible form then send them apart from physical registration? This if adopted will ease pressure on both sides of the customer and the service provider please consider this

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
5 hours 28 minutes ago
Dzomba
Guest
Dzomba

Yaaa Malawi Adult Members (Whatsapp Group)post pictures that are not permisible in this world. I would like to believe that the gov. will soon pick up the Admin whom I presume is a canibalist.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
5 hours 29 minutes ago
Wodzitsata
Guest
Wodzitsata

Malawi ndithu akutukuka. Kodi izi zinali kuti nthawi yonseyi. It’s now time to start enforcing all the laws of the land.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
6 hours 15 minutes ago
ndele
Guest
ndele

tinayamba ndi ma passport kuwasintha
then ma number plate
pano sim card.
pali cinasinthapo??????????????????????????????????? nomwenu mumayambisaa. ine ndi anthu a kwathu ena ali ndi ma pasport koma mungati ndiio anasokoneza with fake passports nkumagulitsa? SHITHOLE indeed. bolaso tinkakumba nkukwilila tikanya. ulemu. koma izi nzongonya pantunda wina nkupondaso- kolela. we atre too primitive indeed.

Vote Up-1Vote Down  Reply
6 hours 26 minutes ago

More From Nyasatimes