Malawi kicksoff enforcing real-name Simcard registration: All phone users required to register by March 31

Malawi is finally really cracking down on mobile phone real-name registration as everyone in the country will be using a real-name registered SIM card in their mobile phone. And Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority (MACRA) is saying that everybody needs to register their SIM with their real names before end of March 31 2018.
SIM is an abbreviation for Subscriber Identity Module. A SIM card is a valuable memory card, which stores all the information on phone, like contact numbers.
The mandatory SimCard registration is aimed at preventing the use of mobile phones for criminal activities.
Macra Communications Officer Clara Mwafulirwa said apart from reduction of criminal activity, sim card registration also enables government to monitor and verify the actual tele-density figures and active lines in the industry thus ensuring that tax revenue from mobile service providers correlated with the data presented by mobile operators
She said the development is in accordance with the Communications Act of 2016 which outlines, among other things, the obligations of consumers and service providers concerning the registration of SIM cards.
“In corroborating with all phone companies in Malawi, MACRA is therefore calling upon the general public to go to their respective phone service providers to have their numbers registered by 31st March, 2018.
“Any number that is not registered by this date will automatically be barred from its network until registration is done,” statement from Macra seen by Nyasa Times says.
The statement further calls upon new subscribers to register their sim cards upon acquisition of their numbers with the service provider.
This, the statement adds, could be done with the Phone Company, distributor, agent or dealers of the electronic communications licensee, authorized to provide or sell generic numbers of sim cards.
Analysts still contend that if successfully implemented, the benefits of SIM card registration could go a long way in creating a safer environment.
6 Comments on "Malawi kicksoff enforcing real-name Simcard registration: All phone users required to register by March 31"
great move
I welcome the move but can’t the service providers also be accepting electronic registration where by the customer will be uploading all necessary documents through a shared link from the service provider in either a pdf document where they can fill and sign or just signing with a pen and scan both side of the ids in a visible form then send them apart from physical registration? This if adopted will ease pressure on both sides of the customer and the service provider please consider this
Yaaa Malawi Adult Members (Whatsapp Group)post pictures that are not permisible in this world. I would like to believe that the gov. will soon pick up the Admin whom I presume is a canibalist.
Malawi ndithu akutukuka. Kodi izi zinali kuti nthawi yonseyi. It’s now time to start enforcing all the laws of the land.
tinayamba ndi ma passport kuwasintha
then ma number plate
pano sim card.
pali cinasinthapo??????????????????????????????????? nomwenu mumayambisaa. ine ndi anthu a kwathu ena ali ndi ma pasport koma mungati ndiio anasokoneza with fake passports nkumagulitsa? SHITHOLE indeed. bolaso tinkakumba nkukwilila tikanya. ulemu. koma izi nzongonya pantunda wina nkupondaso- kolela. we atre too primitive indeed.