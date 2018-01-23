Saenda returns as Malawi Queens coach, Mlilima is deputy: Waya out

Netball Association of Malawi (NAM) has confirmed to have appointed the Kukoma Diamonds mentor Griffin ‘Zagallo’ Saenda aa Malawi Queens coach alongside Civonets coach White Mlilima as assistant coach.

NAM president Khungekile Matiya said Saenda will be in charge of the Queens ahead of the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games slated for April in Queensland Australia.

Netball legend Mary Waya who was stand-in coach following the illness of veteran mentor Saenda has not been considered any role in the new set up.

Waya was in charge of the team that went to Australia for the six-team Fast5 World Netball Series where the Queens finished last after losing all their matches.

She also led the Queens to England towards the end of last year where they played three test series

Matiya said they settled for Saenda owing to his experience and maturity.

“We felt his experience is vital looking at his track record and we needed someone more mature,” she said.

Meanwhile, Saenda believes his return as national netball team coach will help bring back the days when the now battered-and-bruised Malawi Queens basked in the global limelight as a force to reckon with.

”I am now feeling much better and ready to take charge of the Queens,” he said.

“I was hurt when the team performed poorly,” he said

Saenda basks in the glory of being one of the most successful Queens’ coaches having guided them to top five finish in world tournaments twice. Under his tutelage, the Queens also won the regional Council of Southern Africa Netball Associations (Cosana) Championship a couple of times.

