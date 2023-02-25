MACRA donates K54.7m worth of cholera materials to Ministry of Health

Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority (Macra) has donated cholera materials worth K54.7million to the Ministry of Health to help in the fight against cholera in the country.

Receiving the donation in Lilongwe on Thursday, Minister of Health, Khumbize Kandodo Chiponda, commended the institution for the timely and huge donation of cholera materials.

“We are very grateful to the valuable donation as it would go a long way in the fight against cholera,” she said

Chiponda urged the private sector to emulate the example MACRA had set by complementing efforts by the government in fighting the disease.

MACRA board member, Stella Chuthi, said the institution wanted to join hands with the government in saving lives of Malawians from cholera.

“We are committed to providing the necessary assistance to ensure that the fight against Cholera is won,” she said.

Chuthi added that the Authority has joined hands with the ministry in conducting awareness campaigns in both urban and rural areas so that people are aware of all precautions against the disease.

Some of the cholera materials donated include 150 HTH of 25kg each, 11500 ringer of 500mls each, and 12,000 giving sets.

According to statistics from the Ministry of Health, 470 cases have been recorded with 15 deaths across the country as of Thursday, 23 February.

