MACRA Flags Bias, Hate Speech in Election Coverage

The Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority (MACRA) has raised alarm over gaps in fairness and professionalism in how broadcasters are covering the 2025 general elections, warning that biased or inflammatory reporting risks undermining democracy.

In its Election Broadcast Monitoring Report, MACRA says monitoring officers reviewed political content aired by national, regional, and community broadcasters in the run-up to the 16 September polls. The report reveals that while many broadcasters have upheld professional standards, incidents of concern continue to surface.

According to the regulator, national broadcasters provided more diverse political representation, while community radios focused mainly on local campaign activities. However, some outlets were found to give significant airtime to campaign rallies, adverts, and programs in ways that showed bias — either favoring or criticizing particular candidates.

MACRA’s Broadcasting Directorate cited several troubling practices, including the use of derogatory and ageist remarks against candidates, the airing of hate speech and inflammatory statements without moderation, biased coverage favoring certain politicians, and the broadcasting of unverified allegations. The report also found instances where presenters displayed partiality, undermining journalistic objectivity.

The watchdog reminded broadcasters that the Communications Act of 2016 and the General Terms and Conditions of a Content Service Licence (2021) require media houses to maintain fairness, accuracy, balance, and respect for human dignity. The law prohibits hate speech, incitement, and derogatory remarks.

“Many broadcasters upheld professional standards, but gaps remain. Risks to democracy exist if biased or inflammatory content continues,” the report cautions.

MACRA has urged broadcasters to strengthen editorial oversight during live coverage, ensure fairness and balance in political reporting, and avoid inciting language or harmful stereotypes.

The full report, including broadcaster-by-broadcaster analysis, is available online.

