Macra funds DPP clandestine meeting at HHI

Minister of Homeland Security, Nicholas Dausi Tuesday led a delegation to the Blantyre Synod of the Church of Central African Presbyterian (CCAP) in a bid to enlist the synod’s support for the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

As expected, cash liquid Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority (Macra) funded the meeting despite it being not on any of its mandate.

The delegation comprised, Inspector of Police, Rodney Jose; Former Advisor to the President on Religious Affairs under Bingu wa Muitharika, Reverend Billy Gama; a Mr Mwanduwa from Office of the President and Cabinet (OPC) and Fegus Lipenga from MACRA.

The meeting took place at the Grace Bandawe Conference Centre, HHI, from 9 am to 4 o’clock in the afternoon.

According to a source privy to the proceedings, the meeting was was attended by over 50 members of the clergy.

“During the meeting, Dausi delivered a message from President Peter Mutharika expressing of gratitude for the support that the CCAP Synod has rendered to him and to the DPP over the past five years, and requested the Synod to help give Mutharika five more years to allow him complete the development that he initiated,” said the source who attended the meeting.

However, the source said some members of the clergy expressed concern over the political violence which is said to be perpetrated by the ruling party and told the Minister that the church would not be comfortable this time around to support a party which engages and finances political violence.

Narrated the source: “Dausi acknowledged that it is indeed true that members of the DPP engaged in political violence particularly in beating MP for Mulanje Central Constituency Hon, Bon Kalindo but he denied the party’s involvement in the violence that took place in Kanjedza township against an MCP member, Edward Govati and the undressing of a female UTM member, Veronica Katanga, in Mangochi.”

According to the source, this was a closed door meeting, which is why journalists were barred from attending.

“The meeting was coordinated by Reverend Billy Gama and funded by MACRA which explained the presence of Mr Fegus Lipenga who is Director for Broadcasting at the institution.

Each delegate was given MK30 000 in allowances by MACRA.

Over the past five years, MACRA has always attracted headlines over its tendency to be partisan and aligning itself with the DPP which is against its mandate to preside over communication activities in the country for all institutions without being political.

