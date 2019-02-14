Macra funds DPP clandestine meeting at HHI

February 14, 2019 Nyasa Times Reporter 7 Comments

Minister of Homeland Security, Nicholas Dausi Tuesday led a delegation to the Blantyre Synod of the Church of Central African Presbyterian (CCAP) in a bid to enlist the synod’s support for the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

Dausi (L)  Reverend Billy Gama (R) were at the meeting

As expected, cash liquid Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority (Macra) funded the meeting despite it being not on any of its mandate.

The delegation comprised, Inspector of Police, Rodney Jose; Former Advisor to the President on Religious Affairs under Bingu wa Muitharika, Reverend Billy Gama; a Mr Mwanduwa from Office of the President and Cabinet (OPC) and Fegus Lipenga from MACRA.

The meeting took place at the Grace Bandawe Conference Centre, HHI, from 9 am to 4 o’clock in the afternoon.

According to a source privy to the proceedings, the meeting was was attended by over 50 members of the clergy.

“During the meeting, Dausi delivered a message from President Peter Mutharika expressing  of gratitude for the support that the CCAP Synod has rendered to him and to the DPP over the past five years, and requested the Synod to help give Mutharika five more years to allow him complete the development that he initiated,” said the source who attended the meeting.

However, the source said some members of the clergy expressed concern over the political  violence which is said to be perpetrated by the ruling party and told the Minister that the church would not be comfortable this time around to support a party which engages and finances political violence.

Narrated the source: “Dausi acknowledged that it is indeed true that members of the DPP engaged in political violence particularly in beating MP for Mulanje Central Constituency Hon, Bon Kalindo but he denied the party’s involvement in the violence that took place in Kanjedza township against an MCP member, Edward Govati  and the undressing of a female UTM member, Veronica Katanga, in Mangochi.”

According to the source, this was a closed door meeting, which is why journalists were barred from attending.

“The meeting was coordinated by Reverend Billy Gama and funded by MACRA which explained the presence of Mr Fegus Lipenga who is Director for Broadcasting at the institution.

Each delegate was given MK30 000 in allowances by MACRA.

Over the past five years, MACRA has always attracted headlines over its tendency to be partisan and aligning itself with the DPP which is against its mandate to preside over communication activities in the country for all institutions without being political.

Thyolo Thava boy
Guest
Thyolo Thava boy

Am happy that this has been revealed, bravo Nyasa Times . Keep on informing us the sinister things happening in closed doors. I know my pastors they can not buy the DPP agenda because they are the servants of God , and its my prayer that they stand for truth and light. Please my dear pastors dont sell our country to people who are failing to investigate Njaunju and Chasowa murder cases. The people who are failing to inform us about the K145m received from Zameer Karim. People who are undressing our women in day light. People who are enriching… Read more »

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 minutes ago
kanyimbi 265
Guest
kanyimbi 265

Blantyre synod nayo pena pake imapanga operate as if its the religious arm of the DPP. Look at the top clerics, they are all from the tribal areas or the MTL belt

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
53 minutes ago
Bob
Guest
Bob

Misuse of public funds

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
Dipipi wa Yudiefu
Guest
Dipipi wa Yudiefu

Last minute theft. Athuwa azasiya liti kuba ndarama zathu? After May these crooks need to be arrested and thrown into prisons.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
Kochinonda
Guest
Kochinonda

Ndiye hallmark ya dpp kuba osati sewero. Akapanda kuba they cant breath. For them to tgrive abele a malawi basi. Eish!!! The country is weary of dpp thievery

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
Chatonda
Guest
Chatonda

Dpp cannot do this with Nkhoma or Livingstonia never. We are sure this will not bring results. Desperate but unsuccessful

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
POOR MAN FEEL IT
Guest
POOR MAN FEEL IT

Very bad

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
35 minutes ago

