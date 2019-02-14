Domasi College students for UTM: ‘Chilima is our hope’

February 14, 2019 Alfred Manjawila -Nyasa Times 8 Comments

Students at Domasi College of Education in Zomba, have pledged their full support and commitment to UTM Party  and it’s leader Dr Saulosi Klaus Chilima.

Domasi students for UTM

Njawala addressing the meeting at Domasi

Speaking at a meeting for UTM Young Achievers network on Wednesday at Domasi, president of the UTM  wing at the college Harry Ngosi said they decided to join the Chilima–led party  because of its policies which instill hope for a better future in them.

“Time has certainly come for the youth to take a leading role in defining our destiny and that of our children and grandchildren by voting for Dr Saulos Chilima and his runningmate Dr Michael Usi,” said Ngosi.

In his remarks, UTM NEC member and Coordinator  of UTM Professionals Felix Njawala who was guest of honor at the event,  commended students for their choice and encouraged them to continue being UTM ambassadors in whatever they do.

Njawala said UTM is the only party that represents hope for malawians.

“In just 7 months of its existence,  Dr Saulos chilima has led UTM into achieving what some of the parties have never managed despite being in existence for a very long time. For instance the party has managed to field 193 candidates and fulfill the promise by paying nominations fee for some aspirants who could not afford the fees,” said  Njawala.

“With this kind of hard work and dedication,  Dr Chilima and the UTM will bring forth much needed change and transformation in the country,” he added.

Also present at the meeting was UTM former students leader and party official Mr Jaston Bulaula.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Please share this Article if you like Email This Post Email This Post

8
Leave a Reply

avatar
6 Comment threads
2 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
8 Comment authors
Fact checkFraser NyakamelaChilungamoHastings KamuziNdaonavino Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Fact check
Guest
Fact check

Excellent choice! Your future is bright with SKC…….old people have failed Malawi…… SKC/UTM🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
11 minutes ago
Fraser Nyakamela
Guest
Fraser Nyakamela

Regardless, nyamata sangavirere nkhalamba ya zaka 78. Mukayipatsa 5 years ili mma 80. Aaaaa Kubesa ndiye bola akanakhala ndi running mate odzisata Koma bubu uja osaphunzira ndiye dziko ka Malawi lisanduka chiyani. Ndiye poti alomwe onse agwiridzana kuchita chikuwawe akukavitera Chilima. Vote ya DPP ndi ma cadet, Gertrude ndi ochsale. Wina angwempha. Boma lapita. DPP yamala. Whether MCP, UTM, UDF or PP ife tidzakondwera. Okuba onse kwao.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
17 minutes ago
Chilungamo
Guest
Chilungamo

UDF has been paying for all it’s 193 Shadow. MPs but it’s the people who have the final say! So don’t be deceived that UTM has paid for it’s candidates and you think that’s an achievement?

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
45 minutes ago
Hastings Kamuzi
Guest
Hastings Kamuzi

How many students are for Chilima? ophunzira sangatsate zinthu zopanda tsogolo. mmmmmm building mountain on an antihill

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
Big Man
Guest
Big Man

Iweyo umafuna uoneke nawo osangakhalachete bwanji

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
chimanga
Guest
chimanga

Kodi Domasi ili ndi ana a sukulu ochepa chonchi? Mwina headlineyo yalakwikatu chifukwa ikunena ngati sukulu yonse

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Omex70
Guest
Omex70

@Chimanga, mukunena zoona .Headline yalakwika. Akulemba ngati kuti sukulu yonse ili pa mbuyo pa Chilima pamene zikuonekratu kuti ndi ochepa kwambiri poyerekeza ndi chiwerengero chonse cha ophunzira…

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Ndaonavino
Guest
Ndaonavino

KKKKKKK nyasa imeneyo until when it will graduate to be Malawi, otherwise its reporting system will remain like this.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago

More From Nyasatimes

More From web