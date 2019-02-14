Domasi College students for UTM: ‘Chilima is our hope’

Students at Domasi College of Education in Zomba, have pledged their full support and commitment to UTM Party and it’s leader Dr Saulosi Klaus Chilima.
Speaking at a meeting for UTM Young Achievers network on Wednesday at Domasi, president of the UTM wing at the college Harry Ngosi said they decided to join the Chilima–led party because of its policies which instill hope for a better future in them.
“Time has certainly come for the youth to take a leading role in defining our destiny and that of our children and grandchildren by voting for Dr Saulos Chilima and his runningmate Dr Michael Usi,” said Ngosi.
In his remarks, UTM NEC member and Coordinator of UTM Professionals Felix Njawala who was guest of honor at the event, commended students for their choice and encouraged them to continue being UTM ambassadors in whatever they do.
Njawala said UTM is the only party that represents hope for malawians.
“In just 7 months of its existence, Dr Saulos chilima has led UTM into achieving what some of the parties have never managed despite being in existence for a very long time. For instance the party has managed to field 193 candidates and fulfill the promise by paying nominations fee for some aspirants who could not afford the fees,” said Njawala.
“With this kind of hard work and dedication, Dr Chilima and the UTM will bring forth much needed change and transformation in the country,” he added.
Also present at the meeting was UTM former students leader and party official Mr Jaston Bulaula.
Excellent choice! Your future is bright with SKC…….old people have failed Malawi…… SKC/UTM🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥
Regardless, nyamata sangavirere nkhalamba ya zaka 78. Mukayipatsa 5 years ili mma 80. Aaaaa Kubesa ndiye bola akanakhala ndi running mate odzisata Koma bubu uja osaphunzira ndiye dziko ka Malawi lisanduka chiyani. Ndiye poti alomwe onse agwiridzana kuchita chikuwawe akukavitera Chilima. Vote ya DPP ndi ma cadet, Gertrude ndi ochsale. Wina angwempha. Boma lapita. DPP yamala. Whether MCP, UTM, UDF or PP ife tidzakondwera. Okuba onse kwao.
UDF has been paying for all it’s 193 Shadow. MPs but it’s the people who have the final say! So don’t be deceived that UTM has paid for it’s candidates and you think that’s an achievement?
How many students are for Chilima? ophunzira sangatsate zinthu zopanda tsogolo. mmmmmm building mountain on an antihill
Iweyo umafuna uoneke nawo osangakhalachete bwanji
Kodi Domasi ili ndi ana a sukulu ochepa chonchi? Mwina headlineyo yalakwikatu chifukwa ikunena ngati sukulu yonse
@Chimanga, mukunena zoona .Headline yalakwika. Akulemba ngati kuti sukulu yonse ili pa mbuyo pa Chilima pamene zikuonekratu kuti ndi ochepa kwambiri poyerekeza ndi chiwerengero chonse cha ophunzira…
KKKKKKK nyasa imeneyo until when it will graduate to be Malawi, otherwise its reporting system will remain like this.