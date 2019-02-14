Domasi College students for UTM: ‘Chilima is our hope’

Students at Domasi College of Education in Zomba, have pledged their full support and commitment to UTM Party and it’s leader Dr Saulosi Klaus Chilima.

Speaking at a meeting for UTM Young Achievers network on Wednesday at Domasi, president of the UTM wing at the college Harry Ngosi said they decided to join the Chilima–led party because of its policies which instill hope for a better future in them.

“Time has certainly come for the youth to take a leading role in defining our destiny and that of our children and grandchildren by voting for Dr Saulos Chilima and his runningmate Dr Michael Usi,” said Ngosi.

In his remarks, UTM NEC member and Coordinator of UTM Professionals Felix Njawala who was guest of honor at the event, commended students for their choice and encouraged them to continue being UTM ambassadors in whatever they do.

Njawala said UTM is the only party that represents hope for malawians.

“In just 7 months of its existence, Dr Saulos chilima has led UTM into achieving what some of the parties have never managed despite being in existence for a very long time. For instance the party has managed to field 193 candidates and fulfill the promise by paying nominations fee for some aspirants who could not afford the fees,” said Njawala.

“With this kind of hard work and dedication, Dr Chilima and the UTM will bring forth much needed change and transformation in the country,” he added.

Also present at the meeting was UTM former students leader and party official Mr Jaston Bulaula.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :