All set for Valentines ‘Starry Night’ in Lilongwe: Eric Paliani replaces George Kalukusha

It’s 14 February, the day lovers celebrate each other! Lilongwe-based Nthanda Artworks have put up a Valentines show slated for tonight at Country Lodge in the capital city.

Dubbed the ‘Starry Night’, the concert, scheduled to start at 7pm to 11pm, features a list of multitalented artists namely James Sakala from Zambia and Lusubilo Band as well as Eric Paliani from Malawi.

The Jazz maestro Eric Paliani has replaced George Kalukusha who excused himself due to last minute engagements in South Africa.

Paliani says the Valentine’s Show had come at the right time. “I have done a number of shows since November and together with my band we are in the zone to give the lovers coming [to the show] a night to remember.”

James Sakala, whoreturns to Malawi two months after putting up a sparkly performance in December in the capital city, says he is happy to be back home.

“Malawi is my second home and I know I will have fun. I am looking forward to the show as much as my fans are; they should expect something different from what they experienced last time,” promised James Sakala, who arrived in Lilongwe on Tuesday.

The ‘Starry Night’promises to be an evening full of stars where lovers will dine together under the background of Afro Soul and Jazz music by the incredible Zambian and Malawian performers.

