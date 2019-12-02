MACRA handover K48 million classroom blocks

Malawi Communication Regulatory Authority (MACRA) and its postal operators has handed over two classroom blocks, an administration block, four toilets and teaching and learning materials worth MK48 Million to Maungu Primary School in Nkhotakota after the school has been learning in a thatched grass classes since its inception in 2014.

The ceremony for the handover of the classes took place at Maungu Primary school, located in Chopela village, Traditional authority Malengachanzi in the district.

The classroom were constructed as part of World Post Day which is celebrated each year on 9 October but in Malawi the commemoration was shifted to Wednesday this week.

The purpose of the World Post day is to bring awareness to the Post’s role in the everyday lives of people and businesses, as well as its contribution to global social and economic development.

Minister of Information, Civic Education and Communication Technology, Mark Botomani who presided over the function said the gesture by ICT regulator compliments government effort in providing decent learning environment for learners, thereby improving education standards.

Botomani said quality education is the foundation of nation building hence supporting government in its quest to improve education is very commendable in as far as responsibility to contribute towards the country’s future is concerned.

“I express my utmost appreciation to MACRA for constructing classes but i am told more classes are needed so that the school can have standard 1 to 8. With power invested in me I am urging MACRA to add extra classes here.

“As education plays a critical role in the socio-economic development of the nation, the Government of Malawi is committed to providing access, improving quality and relevance of education to the needs of the people and government, that is why the Malawi Government takes education seriously as one of the priorities,” said Botomani.

The Minister further said government cannot do it alone but will need concerted efforts from partners like MACRA and its operators to provide a conducive teaching and learning environment and improve the quality of education in general.

He added,” “Education is key for any country to develop but to achieve best and quality education, a lot is required and among them is having adequate classrooms, learning and teaching materials and enough teachers.

“Government is trying its best in ensuring that schools have all what is required so that education standards are not compromised. It is the wish of government to see that many rural areas are provided with schools and that those schools have enough classroom blocks.

MACRA’s Director General Godfrey Itaye said his organization has a responsibility to contribute towards the country’s future; hence, the construction of the classes at the school.

He said: “Learners are the future of this country and supporting their education is critical to the country’s development. That is why we have decided to support this school and we shall continue to do so in ensuring that learners have a conducive environment.”

“As part of the organization’s social responsibility as well as complimenting government’s efforts for better and improved education, this is why we decided to come up with these school block.The new classroom block would encourage many pupils to attend classes as well as improve on quality and standard of education at the school,” he said.

District Education Manager for Nkhotakota, Greystone Alindiamawo said there was need to upgrade the school, which now has classes from Standards one to six, into a full primary school and construct additional teacher’s houses.

He called on the learners to take advantage of the school blocks to work hard in their studies to realise their future and meaningfully contribute to the development of the country.

Headmaster for the School Edward Malizani said commended MACRA for constructing classes saying inadequate classrooms still remains a challenges facing the school forcing some pupils to learn under tree shades and thatched grass classes.

He said such a situation was destructive to class performance of the children.

“Children at this school were always sent back home once it starts raining as well as when there is too much sun. With the coming of the classes things will change however we still need more classes due to high number of children,” said Malizani.

During the ceremony, MACRA donated assorted items such as exercise books, pens, pencils and 100 desks to the school.

Maungu Primary School started on September 10, 2014 with 300 learners and two teachers but now has 602 learners and 10 teachers.

