Sports ministry hails headteacher’s trophy initiative at Chibavi CDSS

The Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture has hailed the Headteacher’s Trophy initiative taking place at Chibavi Community Day Secondary School in the city of Mzuzu.

The Headteacher’s trophy is an annual event that takes place during the first term of each academic year from September to November. Students from 24 classes fight for sporting honours in football, netball, girls’ soccer, chess and volleyball. They get cash prizes after the tournament.

The competition reached the climax on Friday when different teams were playing in the finals and the Regional Sports Development Officer under the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture, Georgina Msowoya, was the Guest of Honour.

Speaking to Nyasa Times at the event, Msowoya said she was so impressed with the initiative and wished every school had the same.

“This is a very brilliant initiative by Chibavi CDSS. You see in Malawi, we lack sports academies. Government cannot put in place sports academies throughout the country overnight and initiatives like these can surely help to nurture hidden talent right from our schools.

“These students are not wasting time I can assure you. These days we take sports as business. I would like to urge students to take their talents in sports seriously besides studying hard. You never know what will bring bread on their table in future,” remarked the jovial Msowoya.

First Deputy Headteacher for Chibavi Community Day Secondary School, Dennis Mumba, said management of the school realised that there is talent in the students which could be exposed and nurtured.

“The trophy keeps our students strong physically. It also keeps them busy as they refresh their minds after class work. We cannot just wait for MASSA competitions, Airtel and others. There is need for a trophy like this one for our students to compete for,” explained Mumba.

In netball, Form 4AB was facing Form 4XY in the finals and Form 4XY won by 22 baskets to 9.

In the football finals, Form 3AB was facing Form 4XY and the form fours won the cup after beating the form threes by a goal to nil. Lovemore Sishali scored the only goal for the form fours.

Form 3AB won the trophy in girls’ soccer while Form 4AB won in volleyball. In chess, Forward Chilonga scooped the first prize and Joseph Lungu and Jordan Phiri finished on second and third place, respectively.

Benson Kaonga was player of the tournament in volleyball; Mphatso Mhone was player of the tournament in girls’ soccer, Halima Hassan in netball, Vinjeru Chaula in football while Forward Chilonga was player of the tournament in chess.

Chibavi CDSS is known for grooming athletes. Former Malawi’s international striker, Atusaye Nyondo, played football at Chibavi CDSS in his school days. Moyale Barracks first choice goalkeeper, Macdonald Harawa, also played school football at the same institution.

The Malawi Under 20 attacking midfielder, Patrick Mwaungulu, who also plays for Nyasa Big Bullets Reserve, played football from form one up to four at Chibavi CDSS before signing for Bullets Reserve.

Three form three players from Chibavi CDSS are in the squad for Sanweka FC which is playing in the final stages of First Capital Bank Under 20 cup, currently under way in Mulanje.

Headteacher of Chibavi CDSS, Osward Lungu, is Vice Chairperson for National Youth Football Committee.

The school has an enrollment of about 2 000 students including those from the Open section.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :