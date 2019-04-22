Macra loads DPP fuel card with K2 million per month

Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority (Macra) has been topping the fuel card which the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) officials have been using with K2 million a month.

Nyasa Times can reveal that the DPP officials have been using the fuel card for party and personal errands.

“Henry Macheso is the one who keeps the fuel cards and he is the one who is responsible for this specific fuel card,” said our source.

Macheso is the head of administration and human resource.

Nyasa Times source also say that the director general of Macra Godfrey Itaye takes the parastatal as his personal company, saying he recruited his girl friend Madalitso Banda as a messenger but swiftly promoted her to a position of receptionist for Lilongwe Macra office.

“He also recruited his nephew, formerly working at Wenela BP Service Station, as driver ,” said our source.

Itaye also recruited DPP cadet Pato Phoya as administration manager, his friend Timothy Sukali as postal services manager, saying in all, he has recruited 32 people within a space of three months and most of them did not do job interviews as per requirement in government.

Despite that he was still under investigations into two multi-million kwacha contracts Macra is alleged to have dubiously awarded in 2017, Itaye’s contract was renewed recently.

The contracts in question include a K19 million supply contract Macra reportedly awarded to a business firm owned by a relation to Itaye and another relating to printing of calendars worth K135 million.

The graft-busting body launched its investigations early last month after receiving a complaint from a whistle blower on the alleged dealings.

