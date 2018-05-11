Macra threaten to close down media houses, broadcasters targeted ahead of Malawi watershed elections

Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority (MACRA) has warned that they will start closing down all broadcasting houses in the country that fail to submit audited accounts and those who deliberately ignore their ethics to please their masters as the country drifts towards tripartite elections.

Benson Tembo, Macra technical advisor on digital broadcasting, said this was a licencing requirements.

“This is a requirement which we cannot be discussing or debating. The broadcasters know this,” he said.

Tembo said the audited accounts would enable Macra charge the broadcasters one per cent levy for universal service fund.

The veteran broadcaster said each media house is charged according to its income.

He said the fund helps to improve broadcasting, internet or postal services in hard to reach rural areas.

And MACRA’s Director of Broadcasting, Fegus Lipenga said as the country moves towards tripartite elections, sensational reporting becomes rampant which he said must be checked. “Some journalists are not even ashamed to air false information and we will not hesitate to deal with that because broadcasting is a regulated market,” said Lipenga. The Director added that all broadcasters should provide reliable and diversity of broadcasting services in politics to improve the broadcasting industry in the country. “All broadcasters are liable for what goes on air. Broadcasters who want to behave like politicians must resign and join politics,” Lipenga pointed out. Speaking on Tuesday during stakeholders workshop on draft rules on Universal Services Fund (USF) at Sunbird Capital Hotel in Lilongwe.

