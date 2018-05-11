Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority (MACRA) has warned that they will start closing down all broadcasting houses in the country that fail to submit audited accounts and those who deliberately ignore their ethics to please their masters as the country drifts towards tripartite elections.
And MACRA’s Director of Broadcasting, Fegus Lipenga said as the country moves towards tripartite elections, sensational reporting becomes rampant which he said must be checked.
“Some journalists are not even ashamed to air false information and we will not hesitate to deal with that because broadcasting is a regulated market,” said Lipenga.
The Director added that all broadcasters should provide reliable and diversity of broadcasting services in politics to improve the broadcasting industry in the country.
“All broadcasters are liable for what goes on air. Broadcasters who want to behave like politicians must resign and join politics,” Lipenga pointed out.
Speaking on Tuesday during stakeholders workshop on draft rules on Universal Services Fund (USF) at Sunbird Capital Hotel in Lilongwe.
9 Comments on "Macra threaten to close down media houses, broadcasters targeted ahead of Malawi watershed elections"
Macra ingolankhula za ziii. Macra is as useless as the ACB.
That’s useless speech by MACRA. Why do you punish MBC which is full of boot-lickers masquerading as journalists?
MACRA you have failed to discipline Zodiak ndiye mutsatseka ya ndani.
Mwachepa inu
When people complain about MBC you do nothing. What sort of licence does MBC have? That of a Private broadcaster or Public?
Start with Green Muheya of nyasatimes
uyambe ndiwe Fegus kupanga resign kutengera pazimene unachita ku MEC
START WITH MBC. THE DIRECTOR IS ALREADY A POLITICIAN BY DEFINITION