Madala taking over? Study reveals sharp decline in youth involvement in politics in Malawi

The Center for Social Research says there is a significant decline in the involvement of young people in political and developmental processes in Malawi which has resulted in individuals above 35 years old predominantly influencing the country’s priorities.

Despite constituting 56% of registered voters in 2019, the youth were heavily targeted by political parties and candidates due to their potential to influence election outcomes.

In an interview, Witness Olex Tapani, a Junior Research Fellow at the University of Malawi’s Center for Research, disclosed that youth participation in decision-making was 70% in 2019, compared to 86% among those above 35.however, by 2022, these figures had dropped to 60% and 85% respectively.

Tapani stressed the urgent need for government and civil society to enhance awareness and advocacy efforts to educate youth about the importance of active involvement in political and developmental processes.

Nevertheless, Charles Kajoloweka, a youth rights advocate, says the frustration of young people with unfulfilled political promises, which has hindered their participation in decision-making.

The remarks were made at a two day Nzeru Zathu Youth Learning Summit held at Bingu International Convention Centre (BICC), in Lilongwe organized by the Ministry of Youth and Sports in collaboration with USAID/Malawi and Youth Excel/IREX conducted

