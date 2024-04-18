Historical! Malawi opens diplomatic relation with Israel, MOU on labour export deal signed

Malawi Embassy in Tel Viv, Israel, has officially been opened today with a blessing of also having the memorandum of understanding (MOU)with Israel on the labour export deal signed.

Kunkuyu has confirmed the development saying this means that soon Malawi will resume exporting labour to Israeli farms.

Foreign affairs minister for Israel, Israel Katz signed on behalf of his government.

Former member of parliament for Lilongwe City Centre David Bisnowatty is currently the Charge d’Affaires for this mission.

Foreign Affairs minister Nancy Tembo signed on behalf of the Malawi government, and two other ministers; Agnes Nyalonje (labour) and Moses Kunkuyu (Information) witnessed the occasion.

