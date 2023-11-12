Madam Chakwera hails Catholic Church for its dedication to education

First Lady Madam Monica Chakwera has hailed the Roman Catholic Church for its level of dedication towards improving the quality of education in Malawi.

Madam Chakwera was speaking during 60 years of Diamond Jubilee commemoration of Likuni Girls’ Secondary School on Saturday.

“This, they do by creating an effective synergy between the eminent leadership of the sisters, dedicated teaching staff and students who are willing to receive relevant life and academic lessons,” she observed.

Madam Chakwera added that it is a fact that the school has grown into a centre of excellence in the process producing a crop of reliable citizens that continue to serve the nation across all sectors.

She encouraged current students to take their work and study seriously in pursuit of academic excellence.

She said: “My passion is to see every girl child educated. I will therefore work tirelessly to see to it that adequate resources are made available for girls education.”

Madam Chakwera expressed delight to be a proud alumni of Lilkuni Girls Secondary School, an institution that continues to play a notable role in the country’s socio-economic transformation.

The School’s Board Chairperson, John Chome said the Institution has over the years strived to set a benchmark for education.

Likuni Girls Secondary School started its operations in 1963.

