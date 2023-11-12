MEC says new electoral laws to be used in Nov 16 Dedza central byelection

Officials from pollster, the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) say newly gazetted electoral laws will be used during the November 16 Dedza central parliamentary by-election.

MEC commissioner Olivia Mchaju Liwewe said this during the training of the pollster staff in Dedza in preparation for the by-election.

She said Dedza central constituency will be the first to use the new electoral laws and procedures, saying this will be a litmus test for the 2025 tripartite polls and other future elections.

She therefore urged its staff to take the Dedza Central Constituency by-election seriously to avoid electoral glitches.

Mchaju Liwewe urged the staff to be fully prepared having acquired skills through the training on how they can manage elections well.

She also made an emphasis to the staff on the need to be neutral despite their political background, saying being neutral is an obligation and their core objective is serving government not political parties.

She encouraged the MEC staff to embrace transparency and accountability and follow principals of fairness in their line of duty.

Liwewe further said professionalism portrayed by the staff will be a positive contributing factor to the entire Malawi Electoral Commission at large.

The Commissioner has also sent a straight warning to those who will be involved in any practice to manipulate results saying that the law will be put into consideration for such individuals.

