Madam Chakwera launches K8.5bn Orphan Allowances Distribution Program

First Lady Monica Chakwera has launched the 2023 Muslim World League Orphan Allowances Distribution Program worth K8.5 billion.

The First Lady has also received K15 million towards her Shaping Our Future Foundation (SOFF) from the Saudi Arabia based World Muslim League.

Speaking in Lilongwe on Saturday during the launch of the program, Madam Chakwera, said the program which she initiated in 2021 with an initial commitment of $1million holds a special space in her heart.

She said the program has expanded fivefold to an extraordinary $5m.

“This expansion is not just a numerical increase. It represents the magnification of our collective efforts to make a lasting impact on the lives of over 6000 needy orphans annually in Malawi,” she said.

Madam Chakwera said: “In this moment, we cannot overlook the economic challenges that have cast shadows across our nation.”

She cited recent devaluation coupled with food shortages and other macroeconomic factors which have made the circumstances more difficult especially for children.

She described the program as a lifeline for the children who bear the brunt of economic uncertainties, offering them the promise of a brighter future.

Madam Chakwera therefore called for spirit of compassion and collaboration. “The program is not just a financial commitment but it is a commitment to the well being, dignity and dreams of children who will benefit from it.”

Muslim World League Executive Director for Africa, Sheikh Walid El Saad said the program is very important for orphans for they need much needed support for their future.

El Saad assured that the organization will continue rendering such support to orphans.

Muslim World League is a Muslim charity organization with an objective of inspiring hope and help shape the future of orphans and the vulnerable to enable them become reliable citizens.

