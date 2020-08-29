Madinga calls for mindset change in developing Malawi: Mwapata Institute for home grown economic solutions

One of the Commissioners of The National Planning Commission (NPC), Phillip Madinga, has called for mindset change and concerted efforts from all Malawians to make sure the newly drafted vision for Malawi, the National Transformation 2063 is successfully realized.

Madinga made the remarks at the end of a two day National Development Conference, which was the first of its kind for Malawi, held in Lilongwe from August 27 to 28.

The conference brought together experts; Civil Society Organizations; stakeholders amongst others, to review national development plans and strategies in the National Transformation 2063.

It was also meant to validate emerging issues gathered during nationwide consultations the NPC made, on what kind of Malawi Malawians would like to see by the year 2063.

Madinga said the deliberations revealed that there is a pressing need for Malawians to change their mindset, develop self-esteem and start getting directly involved in activities aimed at developing the country.

“Some of the key messages that came out consistently throughout the conference were around how we Malawians can change our mindset as we envision the new future for our country, and for our children’s children.

“How do we become active citizens and stop being spectators because it is not going to be the donors or someone who is going to come and implement this,” he said.

Madinga said Malawians should borrow a leaf from developed countries who have managed to join hands and develop their countries on their own, with everybody’s participation.

“This is a call to all Malawians out there to say that it is not about the NPC nor the president and his vice, but it is about all Malawians coming together to make sure that what we have crafted in the new vision is realized, and it can only be done if we Malawians do it ourselves,” said Madinga.

The conference was held under the theme ‘Beyond Political Freedom to Inclusive Wealth Creation and Self Reliance.’

After consultations, stakeholders agreed to have a youth driven wealth creation and inclusive growth vision.

This has been anchored on three pillars; Agricultural commercialization, industrialization which includes mining, and urbanization which includes tourism.

Madinga said all the pillars are interlinked and in order to achieve these pillars, the conference also agreed upon seven enablers that have been adopted to help in achieving the key pillars.

“These are mindset change which includes a positive value system; human development which is gender sensitive and includes family planning; effective governance systems involving active citizen engagement; infrastructure development focusing on transport, energy and ICT; environmental sustainability; private sector dynamism and enhanced public sector performance,” said Madinga.

Dr Richard Mkandawire , a board chairperson of Mwapata Institute, which is a development policy think-tank working on finding solutions to national development, said time is ripe for Malawi to use home grown research and innovations to speed up development in the country.

“Days are gone that technologies and development solutions are dropped from outside the country and letting others to think on our behalf.

“We have a huge reservoir of think-tanks who can drive the transformational agenda,” said Mkandawire.

Mwapata Institute is an independent agricultural policy think tank that is engaging the government, private sector and civil society stakeholders in a program of applied policy analysis outreach, capacity building and policy coordination.

NPC director general Thomas Munthali called on academic institutions to 2align their research to the national agenda to really benefit the country.”

The draft vision which is replacing the Vision 2020 which is ending this year, will be submitted to parliament for approval before being rolled out early January 2021.

However, members of the general public and other stakeholders still have a window of around three weeks to also submit their suggestions into the new vision to the NPC.

President Dr Lazarus Chakwera opened the conference on Thursday with a call for all to get plans and developmental documents off the shelves and start walking the talk if Malawi is to develop.

Some of the panelists who made presentations during the conference include business consultant Henry Kachaje, agriculture expert, Professor Thom Jayne, retired Principal Secretary, Reverend Elsie Tembo who made a presentation on enhanced public sector performance, and Dr Henry Chingaipe on effective governance systems.

