Wanderers sponsorship proposal ready – Sikwese

August 29, 2020 Nyasa Times Reporter Be the first to comment

Mighty Be Forward Wanderers have finalised a sponsorship proposal which they will be presenting to potential sponsors and partners, the club chairperson Symon Sikwese has confirmed.

 Sikwese: Wanderers FC chairperson preparing life after Be Forward

The proposal has been prepared after their  Japanese sponsors Be Forward Limited confirmed their decision to stop bankrolling the club.

“We have outlines how a potential sponsor will benefit from partnering with us,” said Sikwese.

“We want it to be a win-win situation,” he added.

Sikwese said the running contracts with players will not be affected but promised to align them with what the club can afford in future “in line with prevailing economic situation.”

The Japanese used car dealer last month announced that they would stop sponsoring the Lali Lubani  Road outfit due to effects if the Covid-19 pandemic.

