Convict pleads to court: ‘Don’t jail me, my lovely wife is expectant’

When it was time to present mitigation factors at Kasungu Magistrate Court on Friday, Limbikani Lackson attracted laughter as he asked the court not to give him a custodial sentence after his conviction because his wife is expectant.

“Don’t jail me! My lovely wife is expectant and will always need my support.

“Sending me to prison will deprive her of my care,” said Lackson.

But, magistrate Damiano Banda did the opposite by sentencing him to two-and-a-half years for scorching his stepson.

Apparently, in May this year, the 12-year-old victim was being ill-treated by his stepmother and opted to escalate the matter to his neighbours around Nkhako Village in the district who reported the step father to police.

In court, Lackson pleaded not guilty to acts intended to cause grievous hard as per section 235 of the Penal Code.

But in passing sentence, magistrate Banda said the character showcased by the convict was so traumatic to the child and that he deserved a stiffer sentence.

He ordered him to stay in jail for two-and-half years.

Lakisoni, 29, comes from Nkhako Village in the area of Traditional Authority Wimbe in Kasungu District.

