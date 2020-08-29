No more ‘per diem hunting’: Donors echo Chakwera commitment to stop workshop allowances
A combination of low wages and perverse incentives motivate civil servants to supplement their income with per diem payments connected to participation in seminars and workshops but the United Nations has come out in full support President Lazarus Chakwera’s recent commitment to end the allowance culture he termed “most difficult form of corruption.”
UN Resident Coordinator Maria Jose Torres, said participation in workshops, training and seminars has often come with several challenges linked to the implementation of harmonized allowances.
“This puts a significant burden on the successful implementation of Development Partner’s efforts, especially in capacity development and limits the impact of our support,” said Torres in a communication to the Office of the President and Cabinet, which Nyasa Times has seen, dated August 7 2020.
Acting UN resident coordinator Benoit Thiry confirmed they have made a proposal that complied good existing practices and it is not only applicable to Malawi but in other countries as well.
“As Development Partners in Malawi we fully support the vision of President Chakwera and express our high interest to engage with your Government on this issue that is so central to the Public Sector Reform and to our daily business as Development Partners. We are committed to be part of a sustainable and fair solution that encourages integrity and motivation of Malawi’s civil servants,” reads the letter.
In many cases, managers knowingly allowed the per diem irregularities, or accepted the opportunistic organization of seminars primarily intended to maximize per diem payments. They often misused the system to offer extra payments to their staff, and inflated their unit’s budgets to create financial space for the manipulation of the travel compensation system.
But the development partners have reviewed the developed guidelines which among others, require that an event; workshop or seminar only be organised in a location where majority of participants are coming from and only those relevant to the workshop should be invited.
“Whenever possible the organising institution shall use its own government or donor venues/ offices meeting rooms to minimise costs,” reads the UN proposal.
Donors have also proposed an immediate end to provision of sitting allowances.
“Participants shall not receive payments (e.g. honoraria) for performing duties during events (e.g. workshop facilitation/ presenting papers /etc.) for which they receive a salary,” she said.
Accommodation shall be provided to participants only when staying overnight and that those duly invited and actually present are eligible for reimbursements.
The organising institution has the option of paying the actual cost of participants’ dinner directly to the hotel full board or offering them a cash allowance for dinner within the agreed maximum established limits.
The Department for International Development (DfID), African Development Bank, Flanders International Cooperation Agency, Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) and World Bank have agreed to abide to these principles
The Delegation of the European Union to Malawi, German, Iceland, Ireland and Royal Norwegian Embassies and the American government also agreed to the guidelines.
President Chakwera on July 25, in his first weekly address to the nation, spoke strongly against the allowance syndrome.
“The only way to fix it is for all of us who have created and perpetuate this culture to come together at various points in the next six months to create a common approach to allowances that makes sense and stops waste,” said Chakwera.
Donor agencies play an important role in designing and financing development programmes and training events.
According to a published research by Arne Tostensen on Chr. Michelsen Institute, governments and donors should promote steps to make more fundamental reforms that change the embedded culture of “per diem hunting” and contain the misuse of per diem pay by managers.
“This problem needs to be addressed as part of a broader civil service reform, addressing pay and compensation structures as well as performance management.
“Ultimately, when justified, the additional monetary per diem benefits should be incorporated into formal wages,” he wrote.
He said efforts should be made to change the widespread acceptance of per diem allowances as a source of extra pay.
“Civil servants at all levels should understand that travel compensation systems are only for the reimbursement of travel expenses–and they need to behave correspondingly. “
Meanwhile, the UN says its proposals started before the new regime came into power.
Give civil servants higher salaries of you want to cut on allowances . Otherwise this proposal by Donors is aimed at inciting anger among civil servants and they will rise against chakwera government so that come 2025 he is booted out of the government. As former civil servant myself I know that this is not the first time Donors have said this . They said it before during Bingu regime but it never worked. Government continued paying us per diems. Most civil servants earn less than 1000 usd a month. How do you expect them to survive without allowances. Those… Read more »
This is why these Europeans laugh behind our backs as people who don’t use our intelligence. The same white people give their people hefty allowances when they go out to work in the field. The issue here is not about allowances but the ones who control the pot. Chakwera and his compatriots should go out in the far flung areas of Malawi and he find that the men and women who are on the ground working have at one time or another done a job worth getting an allowance but they have not been paid to date because someone pocketed… Read more »
The system of allowances is abused by the civil servants. In other organizations especially NGOs and UN organization you get imprest and you account for any expenditure incurred. Civil servants are fond of making trips just for allowances and worse still if they go for inspections they even ask the organizations being inspected to pay them for fuel and other expensive. There are loads of people looking for jobs and it is surprising to see civil servants abusing what they already have. They already have a good pension that takes care of them for the rest of their lives. They… Read more »
Just reading the comments here, it looks a lot of people will suffer. Go to Lilongwe, one will think the civil servants are the high earners in this country. What a shame!!
Surprisingly, these organizations want to be paying hotels for accommodation more than what they would give an individual participant. I don’t understand the logic behind this.
it will get rid of unnecessary meetings
The only way is to revise salaries. Otherwise ndi zosatheka izi. Mungowona kuziyamba. Infact ma donors omwewo ndi amene amafuna azipeleka ma allowances. We know even ku UN, drivers get 120,000 per night. Lets face facts, the malawi situation is special, lets revise pay for our civil servants then we start discussing izi za per diem.
True
Agreed!
no need to revise. As mlaliki said, those who can’t take it should join the private sector
Tonse alliance digging it’s own grave hahaha!!!!!
Yes please absolutely remove these in the civil service. Those who feel an excessive pinch can join the private sector as entrepreneurs or just work.
