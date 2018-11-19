Magical moment for Ndirande as Nankhumwa launches construction of Zambia-Majiga tarmac road

Multitudes of residents of Ndirande Township in Blantyre on Sunday November 18 2018 witnessed the memorable official launch of construction of the Majiga-Zambia Road, which would start next month, December.
Local Government Minister Kondwani Nankhumwa announced the good news to the people of Ndirande when he inspected the road.
He was accompanied by Blantyre City Council officials, including CEO Dr. Alfred Chanza and Deputy Director of Engineering Services, Sekani Gondwe, Deputy Mayor, Joseph Makwinja, Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) regional governor for southern region and Deputy Homeland Minister, Charles Mchacha, MPs for Blantyre Malabada and Central constituencies, Aaron Sangala and Themba Mkandawire, respectively and former Blantyre Mayor and veteran politician, John Chikakwiya, among others.
“I am delighted to inform you that President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika has delegated me to announce that construction of the long awaited Zambia-Majiga tarmac road will commence next month, December 2018. Construction of the road, which is at the tune of MK728 million, shall take three month, which means come February next year, we shall be here again inaugurating the new road,” said Nankhumwa, who is also DPP Vice President responsible for southern region.
Nankhumwa disclosed that Mota Engil will be the contractor for this road. He introduced a Mota Engil official, David Chisi, at the impromptu public rally he addressed at Chimseu in the township.
The minister told tens of ecstatic DPP supporters that when he addressed a political rally at Nyambadwe school ground, he had conveyed a message from President Mutharika that he was aware of the plight of the people of Ndirande, included the poor state of the Chimseu-Malaysia and Majiga-Zambia roads. He said the President was keen to see these roads rehabilitated to ensure easy movement of people and goods.
“There is a prevailing theory that roads make a crucial contribution to economic development and growth and bring important social benefits. Roads are of vital importance in order to make a nation grow and develop. In addition, providing access to employment, social, health and education services makes a road network crucial in fighting against poverty.
“Today, I come here to demonstrate to you and the entire nation that as DPP, we do not just end at political rhetoric but that we match our words with action,” he said.
Nankhumwa said besides easing transport problems, construction of the new road will create employment for hundreds of young people and women. He also said construction of the road will boost economic activity in the area.
Mchacha urged the people of Ndirande to rally behind President Mutharika and DPP in order to experience more development projects in the area. He said anyone against President Mutharika and DPP was against social and economic progress and better livelihood for the people.
Deputy Mayor for the City of Blantyre, Joseph Makwinja paid tribute to President Mutharika for his visionary stewardship, which had seen the city of Blantyre immensely transformed. He said there were good tarmac roads in all townships today.
Group Village Headman Somanje Makata, MPs Sangala, Mkandawire and former Blantyre Mayor Chikakwiya thanked President Mutharika and his government for the construction of Majiga-Zambia Road, which they said was long overdue.
Earlier, the DPP VP held separate meetings with committee members that manage 15 boreholes in Ndirande and Ndirande Market leaders.
Nankhumwa raised concern that people were complaining that they had to buy borehole water when it was supposed to be for free. However, after listening to the members, it transpired that the money raised is used for maintenance of the bore holes and other recurring expenditures.
He pledged MK400 000 for each borehole every month to meet maintenance and other consists. He said the committees still stand to manage the boreholes.
The DPP VP reiterated to the Ndirande Market leaders that government would soon construct a modern multi-storey market to increase business space, as well as construction of a modern bus terminal in Ndirande.Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :
Why now not 4 years ago?
By the way this is our Tax. Not DPP . Stop fooling people.
DPP please construct Kasinje Turn off Loard (Opposite Kings foundation) to Mphepo zinai load, chilima has failed us in Ttcheu.
When registrar of parties refused to register UTM you said it was the work of DPP now you are saying it is government not DPP
How many Ndirandes are in Malawi where this kind of trick will work?
Government is not DPP, learn to separate Party and State. If a new motorway is built in Washington today, you won’t see Donald Trump and Republican party leaders claiming it as a Republican road built after it pleased His Excellency Dr Prof ……………….. The road you are planning is long overdue and should have been built a long time ago, it is criminal that you allowed the people of Ndirande to suffer for four years just because you wanted to announce the road near the election. You should be ashamed of yourselves for purposely delaying development. We need to move… Read more »
kkkkkkkk Bigman you have a big problem. Yet yourself you have been seen criticizing DPP when something goes wrong in government. Let me remind you something, this government is govern by The mighty DPP and it is fair to call it The DPP government. Just as much as we accept your critics at DPP when -something goes wrong in Government, please give credit to The mighty DPP when there are some positive activities in government.
The roads, multi storey market and a modern bus terminal will no doubt transform Ndixville . This is a game changer not just for DPP for for all parties including the opposition. Bravo DPP. This is the development that we are all talking about. People should witness change. I will be there in February next year to witness the opening of the new road
this is very true game yaponyedwa patali hvy we need development like this not kumangolubwalubwa basi iyaaaa
Kodi ndalama za mseuzo ndi zake kapena za misonkho yathu? Ngati ndi zake bravo to him. Ngati ndizthu why the matama?
Ndiponso kodi “tender for construction” anayichita “advertise” liti? Mota Engel is one of the companies that should be scrutinized when new govt comes in. It’s the company that constructed Ndata Palace at no cost to Bingu….. ( add 2 and 2 ) Nankhumwa and APM will pocket millions of our tax money in kickbacks from this project. Mota ndi company ya aPwitikizi anzangatu… Kkkkk!!! Ha! Ha! Ha! Ha!!!
zilubwalubwani dziko likupita patsogolo ndi dzitukuko. we want development like this not kulubwalubwa zaziii!!!1
zoona ndalama ndi zamisonkho yathu koma kudzigwiritsa ntchito bwino. Kodi iwe Chimanga kaya umakwera chipani chanji, Iwe ukundiuza kuti campaign mukumenyayo, mutati mwalowa m’boma muzidzagwiritsa ntchito ndalama za ku chipani chanu?
ndale izi… u failing to finish the by-pass rd now u starting another lol
Inunso pezani ma strategy anu ochitira campaign, ifetu a DPP zathu zikuyenda inu baakhalirani kutsutsa chirichonse anthu opanda bongo inu.
Kikikikiki Mr Pathfinder don’t waste your time answering these fools. They do t have strategy. If anything just advise them to start composing a song ya mmene adzalirire pa 23 May 2019 kuti “atibera”. Paja amatero nthawi zonse. Ife all we need ndi misewu, stability ya Kwacha, low inflation, dropping interest rates etc etc. Even a IMF and World Bank adavomera zimene. How do we change performers with people we are not too sure of. We are not monkeys for someone to do clinical experiments on.