Kainga releases single titled ‘Gada’ inspired by King Monada of Idibala

November 19, 2018 Chris Loka – Nyasa Times 1 Comment

Comedians-cum-musician, Gift Kainga popularly known as DJ Zimbabwe has come a topic of discussion in different social media  platforms with his newly released song titled ‘Gada’ a cover to south African based king Monada’s  song ‘Mwalwedhe’.

Kainga: I just loved the song

‘Mwalwedhe’ is a song which has come with a unique dancing antics of collapsing (Idibala) and carries a message that encourages people in relationships to be faithful and love each other.

Speaking in an interview Gift Kainga said as an artist he also fall in love and appreciated  other talents and that is what prompted him to localise King Monada’s song by blending in local language.

Kainga said ‘Gada’ is not just a mare club song but rather a significant song which is encouraging people to refrain from immoral behaviours of having multiple sexual relationships and also cheating in Marriages.

“The fact that the song went viral and people love it, I thought it is wise to re-do it using our local language and sensitise my fans about the dangers of having multiple relationships”, he said.

According to Kainga currently enjoying massive air play in different local radio stations, the song has received positive feedback from within and abroad.

“I am happy that people can be able to appreciate my talent and creativity, I’m getting more positive feedback and I am not stopping here but will do more”, he said

He also unveiled that currently he is in the studio working on his new mixtape which will be released soon.

The song can be accessed on http://mikozinetwork.com/2018/11/music-dj-zimbabwe-gada/

Pofera Salambula
Please Malawians be original…..you copy songs from elsewhere and you call yourself a musician??????? And why would a DJ condone such malpractices by playing the illegally copied song?

