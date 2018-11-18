Mutharika assures North Malawi of continued development

President Peter Mutharika has re-assured Malawians that he will not be discouraged by negative talks by opposition parties rather he will continue to champion development projects that will improve livelihoods for Malawians.

He made the re-assurance Sunday during a stop-over at Chintheche Trading Center in Nkhata Bay District on his way to Lilongwe from Mzuzu where he was attending to some official engagements since Thursday.

Mutharika who said that he puts to heart issues which affect Malawians disclosed that government will construct Mpamba-Chikwina- Manyenyezi-Usisya Road in Nkhata Bay District.

“We are aiming at connecting Nkhata Bay and Karonga through the lake shore road from Usisya in Nkhata Bay District to the M1 Road at Uliwa in Karonga District and this will start in no time,” he said.

On Chikangawa-Chintheche Road, Mutharika said that the project is on design stage.

“I therefore ask you to wait patiently because after the design stage, a feasibility study will be conducted and later mobilization stage before the actual construction takes shape.

“Be patient, this project will surely be completed, we just have to follow necessary steps,” he assured.

Speaking in an interview, Minister of Transport and Public Works, Jappie Mhango disclosed that government is in the process of procuring a contractor to construct the road.

“This road will widen up options for Malawians to choose from using water transport or main land,” he said.

