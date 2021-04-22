Magistrate court commits Sumbuleta sexual harassment case to the High Court

Former Malawi Broadcasting Corporation (MBC) director general Aubrey Sumbuleta on Wednesday appeared before the Lilongwe Chief Resident Magistrate Court where his sexual harassment case has been transferred to the High Court.

Sumbuleta was formally charged with six counts of sexual harassment and abuse of office when he appeared before the Lilongwe Chief Resident Magistrate Court.

Cecelia Zangaza, the State prosecutor, prayed to the Court to commit the matter to the High Court to which Chief Resident Magistrate, Patrick Chirwa agreed.

Sumbuleta was arrested at his home in Mpingwe Township following the release of a Malawi Human Rights Commission investigative report into the alleged sexual harassment cases.

It is alleged that Sumbuleta asked a female employee in his office to bend over and pull the dress to satisfy himself by seeing her nudity. There are four female whose rights were violated.

MHRC said his actions violated several human rights in contravention of the Constitution, the Gender Equality Act and International Human Rights principles and standards.

The Commission advised the women to seek compensation for sexual harassment from Sumbuleta and has ordered MBC to compensate the women because the corporation does not have a workplace policy on sexual harassment.

MBC was also ordered to re-instated of the victims, who retired early after being ill-treated due to the sexual harassment.

Sumbuleta was fired at MBC for other disciplinary issues earlier this year.

